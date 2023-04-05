Moai1.jpg

Team members from Yuba Water Agency and Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter tote the Easter Bunny through a neighborhood near Ellis Lake in Marysville on Wednesday during a walking moai event. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The Easter Bunny came early to Marysville on Wednesday as Yuba Water Agency celebrated National Walking Day with members of Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter. 

Bright yellow buttercups lined the sidewalks as a red wagon toting a full-sized Easter Bunny was pulled through the neighboring streets of an Ellis Lake neighborhood. This spectacle warranted more than a few friendly honks and waving from eager children peeking through windows. 

