The Easter Bunny came early to Marysville on Wednesday as Yuba Water Agency celebrated National Walking Day with members of Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter.
Bright yellow buttercups lined the sidewalks as a red wagon toting a full-sized Easter Bunny was pulled through the neighboring streets of an Ellis Lake neighborhood. This spectacle warranted more than a few friendly honks and waving from eager children peeking through windows.
This event was called a “walking moai,” a Japanese word which means “meeting together for a common purpose.” Yuba Water Agency just recently took the pledge to become Blue Zones approved and decided to host its first walking moai at multiple company sites across the county, including the Colgate Powerhouse. This new approval makes Yuba Water Agency the first Blue Zones approved worksite in Yuba County, which includes all three branch locations.
“We did a walking challenge last April, and now, with our Blue Zones approval, it only made sense to incorporate this initiative into a moai,” said Mandy Nix, an executive assistant for Yuba Water Agency. “The company just adopted our new strategic plan and in it one of our objectives is to hire and maintain the best staff and part of that is implementing a robust health and wellness program which specifically aligns with Blue Zones and their philosophy.”
Locally, Blue Zones is a health and wellness initiative sponsored through Adventist Health. The term “blue zones’’ refers to the five places in the world where people tend to live longer and healthier lives. These locations include Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece; and Loma Linda.
Certain identifiers for establishing a blue zone community include diet, exercise, social engagement, and purpose. Organizers said that walking moais work to encourage both physical fitness and community engagement. Studies have shown that walking one mile per day can provide many health benefits both physically and mentally. Walking as a group can help keep individuals motivated and of course adds an extra layer of protection.
“Our intention is to get the staff out and speak with people, maybe from other departments that they don’t normally get to interact with,” said Bonnie Dickson, Yuba Water Agency’s senior public information officer.
Wednesday’s walk started at 1220 F St. in Marysville at Yuba Water Agency and continued in a large block up to 14th Street, down D Street, and across 11th Street. It took approximately 30 minutes to complete with about a dozen different attendees. Even those familiar with Marysville took the time to marvel at some of the ornate historical buildings and Victorian homes that reside within this area. Staff said that this walking event is meant to be a recurring weekly program at all three Yuba Water Agency sites through May 24.