There’s no experience quite like real-world experience.
To that end, Yuba College has been providing students with hands-on learning and field experience with machinery through a collaboration with Yuba Water Agency.
After taking courses through Yuba College in 2010 and 2011 and familiarizing himself with the facilities machinery, Aaron Esselman, a hydro mechanical engineer for Yuba Water Agency, reached out to Yuba College in 2018 to propose that their students within the college’s manufacturing classes work on projects for the agency.
“They have some incredibly advanced manufacturing capabilities that you largely can’t find anywhere else within the county region,” said Esselman. “They’ve been able to manufacture a number of parts for us that meet our needs. It kind of works to both of our benefit, where we can leverage some of their advanced manufacturing techniques. While at the same time, staying local and helping our local community and students through these projects fully fund their material lab fees for a number of courses.”
Students get to learn about real-world applications like estimating scheduling, budgeting and how to manufacture the products, said Esselman. Students have manufactured parts for Yuba Water’s hydroelectric facilities and the New Bullards Bar Dam. Projects completed in the past by students are survey targets used for ground level monitoring, gate holding devices within the facilities and the manufacturing of flanges and miscellaneous brackets for Yuba Water’s projects.
Most projects worked on by students benefit Yuba Water’s facilities but do complete any of the critical infrastructure for them, said Esselman. The projects help modernize and update its facilities while also allowing students to learn about the agency, its power generation and dam safety initiatives.
Depending on the project size, students involved in completing them can range from five to an entire class of 20-30, said Joe Bauer, manufacturing technology instructor at Yuba College.
Students do not get graded on the completion of projects, but can use the involvement in the projects as an internship opportunity or receive field experience that will benefit them in the long run. Projects are sometimes introduced at the end of class and are used as a learning tool for students who choose to participate.
“Anytime a student gets to go above and beyond in work, world situations, they’re all excited,” said Dan Turner, welding and manufacturing instructor at Yuba College. “When they get a real project, we walk them through. We walk them through how we are going to budget our time. What metal do we need for this? Where do we order the metal? So it’s a good discussion. And so it gives a student a little more of a real-world experience while they’re still in class.”
The college receives normal wages and values for the projects completed. According to Esselman, Yuba College is set up in the Yuba Water Agency purchasing system like any other vendor or contractor.
The money made from projects helps Yuba College machinery facilities maintain equipment and help fill in a budget shortfall to ensure the machines are always available to students for years to come, said Turner. Yuba College machinery is funded by federal and state grants.
“It’s really nice working with the industry to validate the skills that you’re teaching the students,” said Turner. “Because a lot of students come in with no knowledge of why they’re learning, what they’re learning, and so when you get to show them projects that are really real life projects, students go, ‘oh, the skills I’m learning are going to be used in a job outside of school.’”