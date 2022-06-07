Yuba Water Agency’s Board of Directors committed $17.4 million in grants on Tuesday toward combating flood risk and improving water supply, management and education across Yuba County.
Up to $16 million of this funding will go to flood risk reduction by improving transit stops and drainage in Linda and Olivehurst, and bettering infrastructure with new sidewalks and bike lanes in Yuba City.
This local cost-share grant could potentially leverage more than $77 million in future grants from the CalTrans Active Transportation Program for the Yuba County Public Works Department. The allotted grant funding for Yuba Water will increase the county’s chances for approval, the agency said in a statement.
“The combined scale of these three grants is bigger than anything we’ve gone after before, which is exactly what the state is looking for in this ATP cycle,” said Yuba County Public Works Director Daniel Peterson. “If successful, these grants will achieve 10 years of work in a much shorter timeframe and will truly transform these communities. We’re grateful for the agency’s partnership and support today.”
Yuba Water also approved a $88,500 grant for flood prevention in Marysville. The city will purchase a skid steer tractor to maintain vegetation and debris along major waterways.
The Hallwood Irrigation Company will receive $650,000 in order to improve and maintain irrigation infrastructure for 8,500 acres of farmland in the upper and lower regions of Yuba River. An additional $10,000 will allow the Browns Valley Irrigation District to purchase a drone to assess potential leaks and supply issues in the Virginia Ranch Dam.
Yuba Water also approved a total of more than $418,000 in water education grants. The majority will be allotted to the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) to continue its Salmon Expeditions. SYRCL will use $403,951 over the next three years to keep the wildlife field-trip program running for all Yuba County fourth-grade students. Also included in the grants is $15,000 that will fund the maintenance and labor costs for Olivehurst Public Utility District’s public pool. The OPUD pool is the only public swimming area monitored by lifeguards, and this grant will allow the pool to stay open throughout the summer.
Yuba Water also awarded $237,896 to the Nature Conservancy. The cost-share grant will fund a study to assess and plan restoration projects under the North Yuba Forest Partnership, a group of organizations dedicated to restoring 275,000 acres of forest in the North Yuba River watershed.
With these grants, the Yuba Water Agency plans to reinvest up to $10 million per year toward flood risk reduction and protecting the Yuba County water supply.