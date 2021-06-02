The Yuba Water Agency announced it has committed $6.5 million in funding that will be used for several projects focused on improving public safety and enhancing the quality of life for Yuba County residents.
The commitment is the first round of funding approved by the agency’s board since the adoption of a Community Impact Grant and Loan Program last year. The program created a formal process for distribution of agency funds to Yuba County efforts that align with six strategic program areas – flood risk reduction, water supply and water management, watershed resilience, water conservation, water education and the agency’s Bill Shaw Rescue Equipment and Training Grant Program.
“The grants approved by the board today reinforce our vision of enhancing the quality of life for the people of Yuba County,” said General Manager Willie Whittlesey in a press release. “These investments are truly going to impact people’s lives and improve public safety and water security for our communities.”
The Yuba Water board has committed to spending up to $10 million per year on community impact grants. The new program helps the board prioritize how best to invest funds.
Flood risk reduction
A grant worth more than $3.4 million will be awarded to the Marysville Levee District to complete work related to the Marysville Ring Levee project. Yuba Water’s grant will leverage nearly $8 million in additional funds from the California Central Valley Flood Protection Board to complete the project. Once completed, the levee system will exceed the state’s requirement for urban areas to have levees that can withstand a 200-year storm, meaning there is a 1-in-200 chance of flooding in any given year, making Marysville one of the best-protected cities in California’s Central Valley.
A $1.1 million grant will be awarded to the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority for its work on the North Training Wall project, which will allow them to complete the design and engineering and increase their competitiveness for additional grant funds from the state or federal government. The project is located north of the Yuba River near the community of Hallwood and is intended to increase local flood protection to 100-year requirements.
Lastly, a $12,000 grant will be awarded to Reclamation District 10 to support the deauthorization of a specific section of levee to reduce the district’s liability north of Marysville, along the Feather River. The district does not recognize the privately-owned and unmaintained levee as a threat since the levee’s failure would not result in flooding.
Watershed resilience
A nearly $1.4 million loan was approved for the Camptonville Community Partnership to cover initial costs to connect a proposed biomass plant to Pacific Gas and Electric facilities. The cash flow loan will allow the partnership to close the financing for the project in 2021, which will enable them to take advantage of a $7 million federal tax credit program before it expires and leverage more than $26 million in existing grants and loans to help the biomass plant achieve commercial operation.
A $75,000 grant was awarded to the Yuba Watershed Protection and Firesafe Council to help staff complete environmental planning associated with the council’s Yuba Roadside Fuel Treatment Project, which is intended to reduce wildfire risk in eastern foothill communities and support the area’s five rural fire districts. The planning grant is expected to help leverage future funding from Cal Fire and others to begin project implementation.
A $50,000 grant was also awarded to the Loma Rica and Browns Valley Community Services District to cover the installation of a new 30,000-gallon water storage tank at the Loma Rica Fire Station.
Water supply/management
A $280,000 grant will be awarded to the Linda County Water District, which will support the installation of a new half-mile water pipeline along Feather River Boulevard that connects to existing district infrastructure. The new pipeline will create a more reliable water delivery system for fire protection and enable the development of a planned low-income housing project in the area.
Water conservation
A $86,210 grant will be awarded to the Yuba County Office of Education to help install a touchless water bottle filling station at all public schools in Yuba County. The grant will leverage $68,735 in funds the Regional Waste Management Authority received from a Cal Recycles grant and contributions from Pace Supply to ensure nearly 14,000 students will have reliable access to clean water, while also promoting water conservation.
Water education
A $52,170 grant will be awarded to the South Yuba River Citizens League to support its salmon expedition river raft trips, which are offered to students each fall and allow up to 700 Yuba County 4th graders learn about the Yuba River annually and see its threatened salmon spawn in their natural habitat.
Bill Shaw grants
Grants worth $10,000 each will also be awarded to the Marysville Fire Department, Marysville Police Department, City of Wheatland Fire Authority and Yuba County Sheriff’s Posse as part of the Bill Shaw Rescue Equipment and Training Program.
The Marysville Fire Department plans to use the funding to purchase new swift-water rescue equipment. The city’s police department will use the funding to purchase a second all-terrain vehicle and equipment to patrol and respond to incidents in hard-to-reach areas along the lower Yuba River.
The Wheatland Fire Authority will use the funds to purchase a first-responder aerial survey drone for swift-water search and rescue and for levee inspections during highwater events.
Lastly, the sheriff’s posse will use the grant to purchase equipment to improve search, rescue and recovery assignments.