The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors unanimously voted Tuesday in favor of an extension to a water transfer agreement with two other water districts in the state.

Previously on Dec. 7, 2021, the agency’s board gave the approval to transfer at least 10,000 acre-feet of water to Contra Costa Water District and East Bay Municipal Utility District from its New Bullards Bar Reservoir to help in times of severe drought.

