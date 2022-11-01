The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors unanimously voted Tuesday in favor of an extension to a water transfer agreement with two other water districts in the state.
Previously on Dec. 7, 2021, the agency’s board gave the approval to transfer at least 10,000 acre-feet of water to Contra Costa Water District and East Bay Municipal Utility District from its New Bullards Bar Reservoir to help in times of severe drought.
On Tuesday in Marysville, the board voted to extend that agreement through Dec. 31, 2025.
“The agreement does not impact the amount of water that local irrigators and fisheries will receive on the lower Yuba River,” Yuba Water Agency General Manager Willie Whittlesey said in a statement. “It simply changes where a relatively small portion of the water that we are already releasing goes once it reaches the confluence of the lower Yuba and Feather rivers, so that it can benefit others in the state who are dealing with this extreme drought. It also directly benefits Yuba County by potentially providing additional revenue for flood risk reduction, water supply and other projects related to our missions.”
The water transfer deal, which will be priced at “agreed-upon market rates,” was part of a three party agreement that was proposed by Yuba Water between it, East Bay Municipal Utility District and Contra Costa Water District.
With approval by the board, Yuba Water will now be able to transfer at least 10,000 acre-feet of water “with the potential for additional volumes during the spring and summer of 2023, 2024 and 2025,” staff said.
Because of the 2008 Yuba River Accord, Yuba Water is able to “transfer water that is released into the lower Yuba River for fishery benefits after it reaches the confluence of the lower Yuba River and the Feather River,” according to staff.
Officials with Yuba Water have stressed that any water sold to other districts is not water that would otherwise have been used by those in Yuba County. Essentially, water that would be transferred is water that is already currently being released for the benefit of fish.
Up for consideration Tuesday was an amendment to the Yuba Accord Environmental Impact Report. Yuba Water staff said there would be “no significant environmental impacts” related to the extension of the transfer agreement.
“The water transfer is consistent with executive orders and a proclamation of a drought state of emergency by Governor (Gavin) Newsom that encourage local agencies to voluntarily coordinate their use of available water supplies to protect public health during extreme drought,” Yuba Water officials said. “... Before the agreement can be executed each year, the State Water Resources Control Board must review and take administrative action, as well.”