The Yuba Water Agency approved a $56,000 grant for the Camptonville Community Services District to repair its Campbell Gulch diversion structure, which captures and diverts water for the foothills community.
The structure sustained significant damage due to high creek flows in past rain events. The structure captures raw water from a creek that runs through Campbell Gulch before it is carried downstream through a pipe to the district’s filter plant, where it is processed for drinking water.
“Our goal is to make sure that our communities have excellent water quality for their residents, and this project is crucial for foothill residents’ drinking water supply,” said Yuba Water Chairman Randy Fletcher in a press release. “Without these repairs, it is just a matter of time before the system fails.”
The repair project is part of the area’s Integrated Regional Water Management Plan, which is a collaborative effort to identify and implement water management solutions on a regional scale.