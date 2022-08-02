The Yuba Water Agency recognized its sixth year implementing the summer internship program during a board meeting on Tuesday.
The agency hired eight interns this summer in order to provide opportunities to gain experience in fields like engineering, communications and environmental studies. Two interns delivered presentations reporting the progress of their summer projects and their experience working for the agency.
“Our summer internship program provides an amazing opportunity to explore a wide variety of training and learning experiences within Yuba County and it in turn gives us staff – some interns – to bring talent to Yuba County,” said Terri Daly, assistant general manager for the agency.
Sydney Shrader, a liberal arts student at Chico State University, has participated in the community impact internship which allowed her to develop three separate water conservation programs in the form of conservation kits and education programs for schools and residents. She developed these projects under the supervision of her mentor, Jackie Sillman.
The conservation kits feature different tools that prevent excess water usage within a home such as a shower head, garden hose nozzle, faucet aerators and an informational pamphlet. Shrader said that she was inspired by similar kits that have been implemented in neighboring districts from other water agencies. Although there is not an established timeline to implement the project, Shrader estimates that the conservation kits will be ready for distribution within two or three months.
Since starting her internship, she has created larger education programs that are still under development. Shrader helped create a third grade-level conservation program focused on the Yuba Watershed and the ways people can overuse water. After using this program, kids will be sent home with a soil moisture meter and a pamphlet with information regarding the residential conservation program for their parents, Shrader said.
“The goal is to reduce water usage and promise to meet the state mandate of 20%,” Shrader said.
She believes that the agency will need at least one year to fully develop and implement these programs. After completing her internship, Shrader plans to enter a teaching credential program to become an elementary school teacher.
“I learned a lot throughout my time here. I’ve learned what community impact is all about and how important it is to the community. I learned how important it is to maintain all of my documentation. I got to see how incredible the water agency is and how much they are doing for the community, and also how much Yuba County is doing,” she said.
Evelyn Raya, a mass communications major at Yuba College, has worked as a communications intern by handling social media and video campaigns for the agency.
“At first, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into since I didn’t know what the Yuba Water Agency was, but I did know it was a great opportunity and experience to get my foot in the door,” Raya said.
Her first assignment was to record a groundbreaking ceremony for new water meters in Wheatland. The city of Wheatland with the help of Yuba Water Agency was installing about 1,200 new and modern water meters throughout the city that will not only do a better job of detecting water loss, but also hopefully save the city and its water customers money in the long run, the Appeal previously reported.
Referred to as the Wheatland Comprehensive Drinking Water Project, the first phase was the installation of system-wide water meter automation upgrades that included Advanced Metering Infrastructure that will allow remote and real-time meter reading through radio and cell signals.
The second phase will involve the rehabilitation of the “historic elevated water storage tower.” This phase will remove the tower from service but “maintain its position as a historic landmark,” according to officials. The second phase also includes upgrades to an aging water control system that remotely controls Wheatland’s groundwater wells. Included in those upgrades will be the addition of “booster pumps to maintain adequate water pressure throughout the system.”
As a social media manager, Raya has created digital content to push water safety campaigns to the public. She created informational posts and GIFs to spread awareness for boating and life jacket safety. Raya also created a YouTube page for the agency to give the public easier access to information on various hydraulic and ecological projects that are being implemented.
“I’m happy to announce that the Yuba Water Agency is finally on YouTube. I was able to set up all the mission areas and ‘The Tricky Yuba’ on YouTube for easier access for people,” she said.
As a digital creator, Raya was able to help produce dam and contracting safety videos. The contracting video project has yet to be completed, but the dam video is currently in post-production, Raya said.
“Overall, I was able to get a lot more experience. I got to learn Premiere Pro more, making GIFs and so on. I really enjoyed making digital content for social media and being around all the staff. Working for the Yuba Water Agency was the best experience I could ever ask for, and I’ll miss my time working here,” she said.
Raya plans to transfer to Chico State after this school year and continue to earn her degree in mass communications.
Shrader, Raya and the other interns will complete their internship in September. The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will hear more presentations from the remaining interns during future board meetings.