Yuba Water Agency’s board of directors elected a new chairman and vice-chairman for its seven-member board in 2022 during its first meeting of the year on Tuesday.
District Four Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford was named as chairman and District Five Yuba County Supervisor Randy Fletcher will serve as vice-chairman for the water agency.
Bradford has been on Yuba Water’s board since 2017 and Fletcher has been on the board for Yuba Water for seven years.
“I appreciate the trust my fellow board members are placing in me and I look forward to all of the great work that we will continue to do in the year ahead,” Bradford said in a release from Yuba Water. “This agency has such a significant role in the future success of Yuba County and I am truly honored to be given this opportunity.”
