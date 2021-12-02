A Yuba Water Agency ad hoc committee voted Wednesday to recommend the transfer of at least 10,000 acre-feet of water to Contra Costa Water District and East Bay Municipal Utility District from its New Bullards Bar Reservoir to help areas of the state in times of severe drought.
The transfer, which will be priced at market rates agreed to by all parties involved, is part of a three party agreement proposed by Yuba Water between it, East Bay Municipal Utility District and Contra Costa Water District. According to the agreement, water diverted by East Bay will be paid for by the utility and the water diverted by Contra Costa will be paid for by the district.
DeDe Cordell, Yuba Water communications manager, said the agency plans to discuss the three party agreement at its next board meeting on Tuesday, with final plans still needing to be worked out. She said “the board will be asked to approve the transfer agreement, subject to final revisions approved by the general manager.”
According to Yuba Water, the water that would be transferred is water that is already currently being released for the benefit of fish. Any water remaining can be redirected to others in the state who need it, rather than just going out to the ocean, said Cordell. Yuba Water previously told the Appeal that water transfers to other agencies do not in any way harm fisheries, farmers or other water users.
Water purchase agreements are one of three parts of the Lower Yuba River Accord -- finalized in May 2008 between 18 different parties. Fisheries agreements and conjunctive use agreements make up the other two parts, the Appeal previously reported.
“If the Yuba Water board approves this agreement, it will be a great opportunity for us to provide water to other communities in need, and bring in additional revenue for Yuba County water projects,” said Willie Whittlesey, Yuba Water general manager. “This agreement does not change the way we operate or how much water we release at all. It’s just a change in where a relatively small portion of the water we are already releasing goes. We would be releasing this water for the fish, anyway, and this agreement will allow us to bring home even more benefit for Yuba County.”
One of the other major benefactors of this potential deal could be the Marin Municipal Water District, which has been dealing with severe drought issues.
If the deal is approved by all parties, East Bay Municipal Utility District and Contra Costa Water District will each divert a portion of the transfer water, and use their respective facilities to deliver the water within their service areas and to Marin Municipal Water District.
According to Cordell, “Yuba Water will ask the State Water Resources Control Board to approve adding the Contra Costa Water District diversion facilities as authorized points of rediversion for the Accord transfer water into their distribution system.”
The Contra Costa Water District estimated that the purchase and transport of the water would cost about $798 per acre-foot, which would come to nearly $8 million for 10,000 acre-feet of water, the Marin Independent Journal reported. The district also would charge an additional $53 per acre-foot of purchased water stored in its Los Vaqueros Reservoir each year.
According to the Marin Independent Journal, Marin Municipal Water District’s seven reservoirs, which make up 75 percent of its supply, are normally 66 percent full this time of year but are currently about 58 percent full.
Earlier this year, Marin Municipal Water District projected that its main reservoirs could be depleted by mid-2022.
In September, the Appeal reported that the Glenn-Colusa Irrigation District (GCID) had discussions with the Marin Municipal Water District about a potential water transfer in 2022, according to GCID Finance Director Louis Jarvis.
While Jarvis said no timeline had been established for an agreement between the two agencies, he did say it had been discussed that up to 15,000 acre-feet of water could potentially be transferred to Marin.
“If an agreement is worked out, it would be for a one-time transfer occurring in 2022,” Jarvis previously told the Appeal.
Also in September, Yuba Water had already been having “exploratory conversations” with the Marin Municipal Water District regarding a water transfer agreement, Cordell told the Appeal at the time.
“It’s very exciting to be able to get to this point where we’re close to securing water,” Paul Sellier, operations director for the Marin Municipal Water District, told the Marin Independent Journal. “I think as we get into next year, there could be additional parties that will be able to contribute to the water transfer market.”
Before water can begin to flow into Marin, the Marin Municipal Water District must decide whether to build the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge pipeline, an 8-mile, $100 million water pipeline across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
The Marin Independent Journal reported that Marin Municipal Water District staff have been negotiating with Sacramento Valley water agencies for the past several months to secure water that would be transported more than 100 miles into Marin.
Additionally, Marin will need to finalize an agreement with East Bay Municipal Utility District to determine factors such as who would have first rights to the purchased water and how the water will be used, the Marin Independent Journal reported. The East Bay district also will be using its water distribution system to get the water to the pipeline and into Marin.
That agreement is expected to go before the East Bay district’s board on Dec. 14 for an initial discussion and a final decision wouldn’t be made until January should the pipeline project move forward, according to East Bay district spokeswoman Andrea Pook.