Yuba Water Agency approved more than $1 million for critical urban and rural levee improvements in Yuba County on Tuesday.
In an effort to complete the Reclamation District 10 project, $1,050,000 has been allocated to continue construction of an elevated toe access corridor along the Feather River north of Marysville.
The intended improvements from the project include an increase in access for maintenance, inspections and flood fight operations during high water events, a reduction in the risk of levee failure from underseepage and the limiting of unauthorized public access to the floodway, according to a news release.
“These investments ensure Yuba County businesses and communities can continue to grow and thrive knowing that they’re among the best protected in the state in terms of flood risk,” said Yuba Water Vice-Chairman Gary Bradford in the release.
The additional money dedicated to the Reclamation District 10 project -- which includes approximately 12,000 acres of land and 23 miles of levees north of Marysville and east of the Feather River -- will help bring the effort to completion.
As part of the funds approved Tuesday, the board also gave the OK for a second $70,000 grant to Reclamation District 784 -- the largest levee district in Yuba County that covers more than 40,000 acres of land and more than 33 miles of levees. The district plans to use $50,000 of this money to annex portions of the Bear and Feather River setback levees and the Yuba Goldfields levees, according to the release.
The project also got approval for an additional $20,000 to de-annex the rural Horseshoe Levee east of Plumas Lake.
For more information, visit yubawater.org.