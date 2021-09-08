To help ensure that the community is better equipped to handle drought conditions, the Yuba Water Agency’s board of directors approved a $15,000 grant for the Camptonville Community Services District on Tuesday.
According to a release issued by the agency, Camptonville will use the grant to prepare a drought relief funding application through the California Department of Water Resources’ Small Community Drought Relief Program.
“During drought conditions, Camptonville’s surface and groundwater supply falls below the amount needed for basic community services,” the release said. “The district’s users, which includes the Camptonville Fire Department, voluntarily reduced their average water usage by 66 percent in recent weeks to conserve their limited supply.”
The community’s surface water source is already drying up, according to the release, and may soon be unable to supply water – which poses a threat to the health and well-being of the area’s residents, as well as to public safety.
“The Camptonville Community Service District’s water supply is just able to keep up with the demand of the public and local fire department, but the surface water is drying up and may soon be unable to meet the community’s needs,” said Yuba Water Agency Director Randy Fletcher. “This funding will help the district get their application in in a timely manner, in hopes of getting assistance from the state to secure a more reliable water supply.”
The grant funding will allow the district to contract with Bennett Engineering Services to complete the California Department of Water Resources’s Small Community Drought Relief Program grant application, which includes preparation and procurement of organizational, financial and legal information and the development of a project proposal.
The Small Community Drought Relief Program provides immediate and near-term financial and technical support to help small communities impacted by drought.
For more information, visit yubawater.org.