In an effort to help reduce the risks of flooding and the ongoing effects of climate change in south Yuba County, the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a $9 million grant to support a series of improvements.

The funds, granted to the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority (TRLIA), are intended to be leveraged as a local match against state and federal funds for additional flood risk reduction efforts in the southern portion of the county.

