Yuba Water Agency recently approved a loan that will help build a new forest biomass plant as well as a business center in the Yuba County foothills.

As a result of the approval, a third loan of $70,000 was granted to the Camptonville Community Partnership to purchase 100 additional acres of land adjacent to a property where it plans to build a three-megawatt forest biomass plant and business center, Yuba Water officials said.

