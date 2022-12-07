On Tuesday morning, the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors approved $1 million in grant funding to support water supply reliability, watershed resilience, flood risk reduction and first responder agencies in Yuba County.
These grants reflect the agency’s commitment to reinvest up to $10 million each year in community impact grants with the goal of improving the quality of life for Yuba County residents, officials said.
A $500,000 grant for the Browns Valley Irrigation District is included in this funding, officials said. These funds will help to improve a water diversion from the Yuba River upstream of Daguerre Point Dam. In recent years, agricultural developments within the district have caused an increased demand for water, which outpaces the capacity that the canal can currently support. The grant funds will go toward reconfiguring the canal and alleviating chokepoints, officials said.
“This project is the most practical, cost-effective way to help meet our district’s water supply demands,” Kelly McNally, general manager of Browns Valley Irrigation District, said in a statement. “With these improvements, we will be able to add additional capacity that can make a huge difference for our community.”
Two separate grants were also approved for the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council to support forest health and reduce catastrophic wildfire risk in the Yuba County foothills.
A grant for up to $200,000 will help to update the Yuba Foothills Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which will include a comprehensive analysis of wildfire hazards to the foothill communities and a long-term strategy to reduce wildfire risks, officials said.
The final grant amount will depend on the Fire Safe Council’s ability to secure funding from the U.S. Forest Service’s Community Wildfire Defense Grant program. If the Council is approved for that funding, Yuba Water Agency would only cover the $15,000 local cost share, officials said.
An additional $108,000 grant was approved to support the Fire Safe Council’s Forest Business Alliance Project, a pilot project which will help build up organizations and businesses to advance forest health and resilience efforts and promote collaboration involving underserved communities in Yuba County’s foothills.
“This is an innovative, brand-new program, starting right here in Yuba County, which could really support the region’s desperate need to restore our forests to a healthy state,” Yuba Water Agency Director Randy Fletcher said in a statement. “Projects like this and our many other forest health efforts give me hope that we could really make a dent in this issue and get our watershed healthy before it’s too late.”
The agency also approved a $135,845 grant for the Bear Yuba Land Trust to improve forest and meadow health within Rice’s Crossing Preserve. The funds will be used to remove small, overstocked trees and shrubs and invasive plants along the trail and to plant native grasses and wildflowers to restore a meadow located near the trailhead, officials said.
To help reduce flood risk, a grant for more than $18,000 was approved for Wheatland Fire Authority, which will help improve the department’s rescue response and monitor levees in the area. A new watercraft fitted with emergency equipment and an apparatus for transporting patients will be purchased with the funds, officials said.
The agency has also approved four grants for local fire rescue districts and departments under Bill Shaw Rescue Equipment and Training Grants. These grants were established in 2018 to cover up to $10,000 in rescue equipment and specialized training for Yuba County first-responder agencies.
Linda Fire Department will receive up to $10,000 to replace dry suits, water shoes and personal flotation devices used for swift water rescue operations. Officials said that the department’s current equipment has been in use since the late 1990s and is in need of replacement.
Foothill Fire District was also approved for $10,000 to purchase new fire hoses and hose packs, which will allow the department to respond to fires more efficiently.
The Dobbins Oregon House Fire Protection District was awarded $10,000 to purchase new equipment for firefighting, extrications and emergency rescues, as well as on-scene safety equipment.
The agency approved $10,000 to Camptonville Volunteer Fire Department to purchase two new sets of structure turnout equipment and five sets of wildland turnout equipment.