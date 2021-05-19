The Yuba Water Agency recently approved a $2 million loan to help the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority complete the construction of a new levee near the Yuba Goldfields that will bring a 200-year level of urban flood protection to southern Yuba County.
The levee runs 2.5 miles long and runs parallel to Hammonton-Smartsville Road and extends to high ground near Beale Air Force Base. It is expected to be completed in June.
“This loan provides TRLIA the necessary funding to finish construction of the levee without unforeseen delays,” said Yuba Water General Manager Willie Whittlesey in a press release. “The completion of this project will significantly reduce the risk of flooding for people in the southern part of the county and bring some of the highest levels of protection to parts of our community that have experienced devastating floods in the past.”
A 200-year level of protection means there is a 1-in-200 chance in any given year that a storm could come along that is bigger than the levee is designed to handle. Reaching that level of protection would also mean communities of Linda, Olivehurst, Arboga and Plumas Lake remain eligible for low-cost flood insurance and remain free of building permit restrictions typically imposed in high-risk flood zones.
The majority of the $54 million project is being funded through state bonds as part of the California Department of Water Resources’ Urban Flood Risk Reduction Program.
The $2 million loan is being provided with no interest, provided that it is paid back by Aug. 1, 2022. TRLIA expects to repay Yuba Water with funds from the state later this year.