Yuba Water Agency said this week that work has been ongoing to remove 284 dead and dying hazardous trees around Lake Francis in an effort to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and help slow the spread of a bark beetle infestation.
Alex Boesch with Yuba Water Agency said the ongoing drought in the state has lowered trees’ resistance to the infestation, which has led to a rapid spread of bark beetles and a significant tree mortality rate.
According to Boesch, the beetles attack stressed trees by boring holes into the bark. Because drought-stressed trees are unable to produce enough tree resin to fight off the beetles, the insects are able to more effectively lay eggs, multiply quickly and spread to surrounding trees.
“Last year in September, we noticed a couple of dead ponderosa pines in one of the general public day-use areas near the lake,” Hydro Construction Project Manager Bill Shaw, who is overseeing the project at Lake Francis, said in a statement. “Within two to three weeks that number grew to approximately 30 dead trees.”
Boesch said the infestation started on the north side of the lake in the day-use areas and near Lake Francis Resort and then quickly spread to the west shore.
To fight the spread, Yuba Water contracted P31 Enterprises to cut and remove 132 trees from the north side and 152 trees from the west side of Lake Francis, ranging from five to 40 inches in diameter, Boesch said.
Materials from the infested trees that were removed are being used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for streambed restoration projects that are meant to benefit and enhance fish habitat, Boesch said.
“Due to the current timber market, we would have had a tough time selling any of the logs we removed,” Shaw said in a statement. “But we were able to get in touch with the Corps and they agreed to load and haul 14 truckloads of the logs at no cost to us, which was a huge plus.”
Some of the logs removed also may be used for fish habitat enhancements for the Hallwood Side Channel and Floodplain Restoration Project, which Yuba Water is an active partner in, Boesch said.
“We had to get creative to keep the structure intact because of the dense terrain these trees were located on near the west side of the lake,” Shaw said. “Fortunately, we were able to do some road improvements, which enabled us to haul those out using a self-loading logging truck and then stage them in one of the day-use areas before being carefully hauled away.”