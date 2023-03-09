On Tuesday, the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors received a presentation on the agency’s Flood Risk Management Plan, which agency officials said outlines and prioritizes future flood risk reduction projects and efforts.  

”This plan is about being more proactive in how we tackle flood risk challenges,” Ryan McNally, Yuba Water’s director of water resources and flood risk reduction, said. “In the past, the significant flood events we’ve faced have shaped our plans, reactively. We want to be more intentional moving forward.”

