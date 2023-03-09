On Tuesday, the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors received a presentation on the agency’s Flood Risk Management Plan, which agency officials said outlines and prioritizes future flood risk reduction projects and efforts.
”This plan is about being more proactive in how we tackle flood risk challenges,” Ryan McNally, Yuba Water’s director of water resources and flood risk reduction, said. “In the past, the significant flood events we’ve faced have shaped our plans, reactively. We want to be more intentional moving forward.”
According to officials, the new plan is a result of a yearlong study to identify actions that Yuba Water Agency should take to reduce the risk of “catastrophic flooding” in Yuba County and other communities. The four goals of the plan are to reduce flood risk to the lowest level possible, increase the flexibility and resilience of flood control facilities and operations, increase local partners’ capacity for levee maintenance and their emergency response capability, and “demonstrate proactive environmental stewardship.”
Officials said the process began with a detailed review of all existing flood risk management studies and plans, as well as the agency’s own strategic plan. Yuba Water staff and its partners also provided “significant input” about flood risk reduction work that has been done in the past and what work can be done in the future.
Measures were identified and ranked based on four criteria: readiness, support of overarching goals, potential impacts and acceptability. In total, 14 efforts were identified as recommendations for the best ways to reduce flood risk even more.
“We’ve done so much to reduce flood risk, but we’re never going to be done with flood work in Yuba County, because the risk will always be there,” McNally said. “So, we’ll always be looking for the next best way to continue to reduce our flood risk.”
Among the project recommendations is the multimillion-dollar planned second spillway at New Bullards Bar Dam. Dubbed the Atmospheric River Control Spillway, or ARC Spillway, this new feature would offer the agency “more flexibility to release water before large, threatening storms, while there is still plenty of capacity downstream.”
Officials said they are in the final stages of design for the ARC Spillway and the agency is “actively seeking funding partners for this project that has significant regional benefits.”
Agency officials also identified “Forecast-Informed Reservoir Operations” as a top priority. This effort is described as a way to “help reduce catastrophic flood risk and improve public safety by using improved weather forecasts to determine the optimal releases from New Bullards Bar Dam in advance of threatening storms.”
Yuba Water said New Bullards Bar Dam operators are required to keep the reservoir at a “significantly reduced water level during storm seasons, ensuring space to handle possible storms, regardless of the forecast.”
Forecast-Informed Reservoir Operations are being developed with the California Department of Water Resources, UC San Diego Scripps Institution of Oceanography’s Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and others, officials said.
“The plan also identifies priority levee modifications, maintenance projects and other efforts that can significantly improve the area’s readiness and reduce flood risk in Yuba County and the surrounding region,” officials said.
During its Tuesday meeting, Yuba Water also introduced a new infographic demonstrating how frequently the Yuba River sees high flows, and how high those flows can get.
“It’s easy for people to forget in the dry years just how often we see high flows,” Board Director Don Blaser said. “These upcoming storms over the next couple of weeks may very well serve as a strong reminder of the importance of and need for this continued focus to reduce flood risk.”