The Yuba Watershed Protection & Fire Safe Council is hosting an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Alcouffe Center for individuals looking for ways to help with home fire-safe upgrades and to improve their defensible space.
Kate Wilkin, with the University of California Extension-Service Dept. and an active member of the Fire Safe Council, will share information on the most important fire resistant upgrades for homes and surrounding property.
In addition, information will be presented regarding a new Fire Safe Council defensible space adviser program. Volunteers will be trained and available to review their property. Alcouffe Center is located at 9185 Marysville Road in Oregon House.