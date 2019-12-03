A group of local and resident artists will showcase their art work at The Theater Art Gallery, with a kickoff set for Thursday evening.
Inspired by astrology and the uniqueness of the work being showcased, Rosalynd Bliss, spokesperson for The Theater Art Gallery in Yuba City, said the show was named, “Yuletide Treasures.”
“It’s a collection of very unique pieces. People make things from scratch,” Bliss said. “I’m hoping the community will become more aware of our art gallery on Plumas, right across from the post office.”
Bliss said there will be a variety of items for all sorts of people. She said prices will range from just a few dollars to a few hundred dollars. The artists get a percentage of the proceeds and the rest goes toward Sutter Performing Arts Association’s efforts to renovate the Sutter Theater and turn it into a viable community performance center.
After years of fund-raising and work, the theater is coming along and has been used as a performance venue a couple times, showcasing the renovations to date. More work remains.
Yuletide Treasures will kick off tomorrow from 5- 7 p.m. at 754 Plumas St., Marysville. Admission is free and there will be complimentary refreshments and an opportunity to get to know the artists. The showcase will run through Dec. 21. The gallery’s holiday hours are Weds.-Sun. from noon-5 p.m. It is closed Dec 22 through January and will re-open with a new exhibit Feb. 5.
The Theater Art Gallery will also participate in the Christmas Stroll, Dec. 14 from 2-8 p.m.
For more information visit www.suttertheater.org/the-theater-gallery.