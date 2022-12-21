The Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors approved Tuesday a new five-year strategic plan to guide the agency’s future decisions and investments.
The 2023/27 plan is an update to the agency’s previous five-year plan and was developed during several dedicated special board meetings over the last year, officials said.
“This plan is the result of many hours of work by both this board and agency staff and is a comprehensive and effective blueprint for the next several years,” Yuba Water Board Chairman Gary Bradford said in a statement.
The five-year plan maintains Yuba Water Agency’s current goals and core values of safety, collaboration, accountability and innovation. This includes six updated strategic priorities, which contain 29 supporting objectives and 105 action-based strategies to guide implementation.
“Strategic planning is fundamental to the success and longevity of any business, and we take that seriously here at Yuba Water,” Assistant General Manager Terri Daly said in a statement. “This plan is a living document that sets the policy direction and priorities for us and will be an important anchor for us as we plan for the future.”
One of the top priorities in the strategic plan is to provide planning, funding and other support to decrease flood risk in Yuba County to the lowest possible level, officials said.
According to the strategic plan, this will include supporting reclamation districts’ efforts to improve Yuba County levees to achieve or exceed the state’s Urban Level of Flood
The plan also guide’s the agency’s goal of maintaining and enhancing the delivery of a reliable water supply to Yuba County residents. This includes maintaining surface water supply to Yuba County irrigation districts and groundwater supply for users within the North Yuba and South Yuba subbasins, according to the strategic plan. As part of this goal, the agency will also work to enhance benefits for Yuba County from the Lower Yuba River Accord, including water transfers.
Further outlined is the agency’s goal of operating the Yuba River Development Project and its power system for safety, regulatory compliance, water supply and power reliability. Aside from supporting other strategic priorities like flood management, this will continue to allow the agency to support local dams as well as employee and public safety programs, the plan said.
Yuba Water Agency will work to obtain a new Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license for the Yuba River Development Project and Narrows 1 powerhouse at a reasonable cost, officials said. Under this priority, officials will work to retain Accord-based flow schedules to maintain a reliable water supply and protect Yuba River fisheries. The agency also plans to minimize the loss of power generation resulting from new license terms and negotiate agreements to reduce costs and maintain operational flexibility.
The five-year plan focuses on furthering the agency’s organizational capabilities to efficiently support operations. In order to achieve this, officials will work to implement and improve safety programs within the agency, support long-term financial sustainability and communicate with constituents to make education and information readily available.
The plan’s final goal is to engage with Yuba County’s economy and improve the wellbeing of residents by investing in projects that offer strategic benefit and regulatory security, officials said. Yuba Water Agency plans to assist in infrastructure management to ensure safety and security as well as improve emergency responses for residents and businesses.
To support both the economy and community, officials plan to collaborate with Yuba County, local government agencies and community organizations.