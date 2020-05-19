The Yuba Water Agency approved $3.5 million in funding to help the Olivehurst Public Utility District design new wastewater and potable water conveyance systems to serve the Sports and Entertainment Zone in Yuba County.
During Tuesday meeting, the agency directors approved a $1.75 million grant, as well as a $1.75 million low-interest loan to help OPUD with design work for the project, which will extend services to the unincorporated area where Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain and the Toyota Amphitheatre are located. The project is expected to drive economic development in the area once completed.
“This area, which includes the sports, entertainment and industrial zones, lacks the necessary sewer and water supply systems that are essential for commercial and industrial development,” said Gary Bradford, a Yuba County supervisor and agency director, in a press release. “These funds will help move the project forward in the interest of economic development, while also protecting groundwater quality and greatly improving water supply.”
OPUD plans to integrate its existing Olivehurst wastewater treatment plant into the system. Yuba Water is also working with Wheatland officials, who are considering a related project that would extend and increase the capacity of the sewer line extension to serve Wheatland.
“I can’t think of any project we could do that will be more impactful than this will be, as we try to dig our way out of this recession caused by the coronavirus,” said Brent Hastey, vice chairman of the Yuba Water Agency, in a press release. “Having shovel-ready projects that will bring jobs to the area is going to be really important as economic recovery efforts get underway, and I am thrilled that we can be part of this.”
OPUD estimates that design work will be completed within about five months. Once designs for the project are completed, the plan is to seek state and federal stimulus funds to build the project.