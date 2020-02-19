The Yuba Water Agency provided $156,000 worth of grants on Tuesday to four local agencies to help with everything from mapping and infrastructure repairs to investigations and rescue equipment.
The largest grant worth $65,000 was awarded to Yuba County to help procure flood and levee inundation maps and associated products, which will help public safety officials in future emergency response efforts. Yuba County will use the information to inform the implementation of evacuation routes and procedures, and to help prioritize specific areas of impact, depending on the type of flood event.
A portion of the funds will be used to obtain an updated hardcopy set of potential levee breach locations in the county, with $40,000 used to study the feasibility of a real-time flood inundation mapping tool that could potentially simulate complex levee failure modes for training purposes and managing flood events.
The Camptonville Community Services District was awarded a $51,000 grant to help repair its drinking water system, known as the Campbell Gulch diversion structure, which has been damaged from high flows during major rain events.
The funding will be used to help the district plan, design and repair the structure.
A $30,000 grant was awarded to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office to investigate environmental crimes related to marijuana cultivation within the watershed. The funding will be used to conduct searches of potential grows, limiting illegal water diversions and further damage to the river caused by the use of harmful chemicals.
Lastly, the Wheatland Fire Authority was awarded a $10,000 grant through the agency’s Bill Shaw Rescue Equipment and Training Grant Program to help purchase rescue equipment. The department plans to purchase a self-bailing raft and a special multipod system, equipment expected to enhance its rescue capabilities and improve efficiency when responded to water-related emergencies.