The Yuba Water Agency awarded the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office with a grant on Tuesday to help its marijuana eradication team purchase new safety equipment.
The $5,000 grant is through the agency’s Bill Shaw Rescue Equipment and Training Grant Program and will help the sheriff’s office purchase specialized uniforms and equipment used during its investigations.
“Illegal grows negatively impact the quantity and quality of our water because of the harmful chemicals that are used,” said Brent Hastey, chairman of the water agency, in a press release. “Funding these new uniforms will help protect both our sheriff’s deputies and our water.”
The new uniforms will consist of chemical, fire and tear-resistant material meant to better protect deputies when processing unlawful grow operations. The water agency is funding the purchase because of the potential negative impacts that illegal marijuana grows can have on the watershed, according to a press release.
The grant program has supported 14 agencies with $163,500 in grants since it was established in 2018. It’s meant to assist first-responder agencies in Yuba County to cover one-time costs of up to $10,000 per applicant annually for purchases of rescue equipment and specialized training.