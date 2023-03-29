Representatives of Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter announced Tuesday that Yuba Water Agency achieved the designation as Yuba County's first worksite to become “Blue Zones Project Approved.”

Blue Zones Project is described as a “community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city's environment, policy, and social networks.” The project was established in 2010 and is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times bestselling author.

Recommended for you