In its continued effort to mitigate flood risks and strengthen the region’s resilience to climate change, Yuba Water Agency has been in the process of developing plans for a second spillway at New Bullards Bar Dam.
As part of the yearslong process of creating this second spillway at the dam, the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors on Tuesday gave the OK for the agency to move forward with the 100 percent completion of the design phase.
With Vice-Chairman Randy Fletcher absent, the Yuba Water board voted 5-1 to continue the spillway process. All members except Yuba County Supervisor Seth Fuhrer approved Yuba Water to forge ahead with what is being called the Atmospheric River Control Spillway, or ARC Spillway.
“In Yuba County we have experienced devastating floods. … Following the 1997 flood there were several studies conducted on what we could do to increase our flood risk protection in Yuba County,” Yuba Water Agency General Manager Willie Whittlesey said. “Many projects were identified and many have been completed. … In addition to that, we discussed with the state and Department of Water Resources how New Bullards Bar and Oroville could be operated more efficiently and better to maintain 300 cubic feet per second or less out of the confluence of Yuba and Feather (rivers). … It was identified that, yes, we have reservoirs that have dedicated flood pools for storage of flood waters during high-flow events. What more could be done with the existing infrastructure or improve that infrastructure.”
Whittlesey said several alternatives were proposed for Oroville and New Bullards Bar. For New Bullards Bar, Whittlesey said options included increasing the reservoir by 10 feet, basically adding 50,000 acre feet of dedicated flood storage.
The other option, Whittlesey said, was to create a lower outlet to increase flood control capacity at the dam.
“We all know that the whole Yuba-Feather system was designed in the 1950s with three primary flood reservoirs: Oroville, New Bullards Bar and Marysville Dam,” Whittlesey said. “We know that Marysville Dam will not be built. There was 260,000 acre feet of dedicated flood storage there that will not be constructed, so we’re shy 260,000 acre feet of dedicated flood storage based on 1950s hydrology. We have new information about hydrology. We have climate change entering the picture. We need to do something to protect our region from floods.”
Whittlesey said of the options proposed, the second spillway was the most effective and financially responsible way to protect the region.
The ARC Spillway is meant to improve the dam’s operational flexibility because the current spillway is not as efficient due to an “inflexible calendar-based approach,” Yuba Water previously said. It will enable the agency to be more flexible and release water ahead of storms, the Appeal previously reported.
“Three years ago, this board approved just over $11 million to spend on engineering and design of the ARC Spillway,” Whittlesey said. “It sounds like a lot of money, but, yes, this is an over $200 million infrastructure project. So, it takes significant planning and design and engineering. … This will be the biggest infrastructure project the water agency has undertaken since the 1960s when we built the entire project.”
Ryan McNally, a water operations project manager for Yuba Water Agency, said the ARC Spillway is not a “second auxiliary spillway.” He said the ARC Spillway is a controlled structure to prevent floods from occurring downstream.
“With the spillway, when constructed, it’s 31-and-a-half feet lower than the current spillway,” McNally said. “That gives us 31-and-a-half feet additional storage in the reservoir to play with to protect. … When we see these storms coming in, it gives us time to release water downstream … to keep water off the levees.”
McNally said keeping water off the levees is key to ensuring that they do not break when flooding occurs. He said reducing the amount of water that can collect next to a levee by two to three feet makes a big difference in how effective a levee can be. He said had something like the ARC Spillway been in place in 1997, the catastrophic flood that affected the region may never have occurred.
“We’re talking about a two- to three-foot reduction which doesn’t seem like a lot. … What difference could that make? Well, it makes a lot of difference because of hydrostatic forces. … We use the analogy of, remember as a kid when you’d swim to the bottom of an 8-foot swimming pool and if you go down 5 feet or so, it’s OK,” McNally said. “But when you get down to 7 or 8 feet, it really starts to hurt your ears. Just that difference of a couple feet, the levees experience the same thing. The higher that water is on the levees … that’s what really causes failures. … It’s through these hydrostatic pressures that exert themselves on the sides of the levees. So that’s really what we’re hoping to achieve, is to keep the water down as far as we can on tops of the levees.”
Yuba Water is looking to have the design of the ARC Spillway fully completed by October.