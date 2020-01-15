Current North District director of the Yuba Water Agency board Charlie Mathews recently announced he would be seeking another term.
Mathews is a fourth generation Yuba County resident and graduated from Marysville High School before attending the University of San Francisco. He is also a graduate of Ag Leadership. He managed peaches and prunes before growing rice for the past 54 years.
Around the time he started farming rice, he joined his first water/irrigation board. He has since advocated on various water issues. He served as a member of the Yuba Water Agency in the 1980s as well.
“With the New Bullard’s Bar Dam payback completed in 2016, the Yuba Water Agency is now receiving revenues of $50 million - $80 million per year,” Mathews said in a press release. “There are many important projects that I would like to see completed in my next term, such as keeping Ellis Lake fresh and blue by pumping fresh water into it to remove the green algae that forms every summer and fall.”
Mathews said he is a proponent of Yuba County residents receiving a credit on their PG&E bills and/or property tax bills using a portion of the revenues earned by the sale of electricity and water by the Yuba Water Agency from its New Bullard’s Bar Dam – a similar platform to what he ran on four years ago.
Mathews’ opponent in the upcoming Primary Election in March is John Nicoletti.