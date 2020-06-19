The Yuba Water Agency plans to award $785,000 to levee improvements, water conservation and other projects around Yuba County.
Reclamation District 784 and 2103 were awarded two levee improvement grants to help maintain levees along the Yuba, Feather and Bear rivers.
RD 784’s grant worth $650,0000 will fund the replacements of a storm drain pipe along the Horseshoe levee area near Dry Creek.
RD 2103 will receive an $80,000 grant to help with the process of achieving levee accreditation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the Grasshopper Slough Levee in southern Yuba County. The accreditation will help reduce flood insurance premium costs for an area in Wheatland currently considered to be in a special flood hazard zone.
A $50,000 grant to Yuba County will be used to replace toilets, sinks and dispensers at its facilities as part of a water conservation program.
The agency also committed $5,000 to District 10’s Wild Duck Egg Salvage Program, The program removes wild duck eggs from flooded rice fields that provide waterfowl habitat before harvest to prevent them from being destroyed by farming equipment. The program has been around for 27 years and collected more than 38,000 duck eggs, as well as educated the public about waterfowl habitat in the region.