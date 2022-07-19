After two years of development and classroom testing, teachers have completed a curriculum centered on the Yuba River Watershed as part of a larger initiative for Yuba Water Agency’s Water Education Program.
The watershed curriculum focuses on local ecosystems and environmental science for K-12 students. The program presents solutions-based learning models to students while involving them in ecological projects like analyzing salmon migration data.
A presentation marking the completion of the curriculum was presented to the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors during a meeting on Tuesday.
In April 2020, 40 teachers were contracted with Yuba Water to develop lesson plans and science curriculum focused on the watershed. At that time, schools across the county had transitioned to distanced learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that the early implementation for the watershed curriculum was done virtually, said DeDe Cordell, communications manager for Yuba Water Agency.
The board readdressed this topic in 2021 to assess the goals and objectives of the water education program. In August 2021, the board approved to extend the development of the watershed curriculum for a second year in order to create unique lesson plans for all grade levels. The education program’s primary goal is to use the Yuba River as a foundation to enhance learning opportunities in math, science, art and culture, according to the Yuba Water Agency website.
In the second year of curriculum work, 48 teachers, including many instructors who previously helped in the development, were contracted to further improve the established lesson plans. In total, 15 science units and 200 individual lessons were created to promote local ecological studies across all grade levels, Cordell said.
“This program is wonderful. The kids coming out from these lessons know more about the agency than most board members. I’m super proud to see more water education opportunities made available for students,” said Brent Hastey, member of the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors.
April Jones, a first-grade teacher at Lone Tree Elementary School, was one of the teachers tasked with writing lesson plans for the watershed curriculum. Jones has worked with Yuba Water in the past by helping to organize the Fish in the Classroom program where students raise young salmon to release them back into the wild once mature.
While she initially thought that some lessons would be difficult to teach to first graders, Jones said that her students were able to successfully engage with the curriculum over the course of six months. Poster boards displaying handmade thank you cards from Jones’ students were shown during the presentation.
Daniel Huminski, a ninth-grade physical science teacher at Lindhurst High School, has also incorporated elements of the watershed curriculum into his classrooms.
He believes that focusing lessons on local environments helps students to better understand, engage and connect with the subject matter.
“They see utility in these lessons,” Huminski said.
He believes that incorporating watershed curriculum into science classes will give students opportunities to delve into local ecosystems, contextualize scientific processes and discuss career opportunities in ecology.
Now that the curriculum has been completed, it will be sent to a third party for review, Cordell said. She said it will be examined by experts to ensure that it meets educational standards.
Cordell said the peer review process will most likely take months and hopes to have it all ready for students and teachers by the end of the year, but it could take longer.
“That would be my goal,” she said.