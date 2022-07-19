Binoculars.jpg

Corrine Garcia’s Lone Tree Elementary kindergarten class poses with binoculars at the Beale Lake Nature Trail on Beale Air Force Base.

 Courtesy of Yuba Water Agency

After two years of development and classroom testing, teachers have completed a curriculum centered on the Yuba River Watershed as part of a larger initiative for Yuba Water Agency’s Water Education Program. 

The watershed curriculum focuses on local ecosystems and environmental science for K-12 students. The program presents solutions-based learning models to students while involving them in ecological projects like analyzing salmon migration data.

