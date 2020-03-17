The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors and Lindhurst High School will benefit from grants awarded by the Yuba Water Agency for water projects.
The museum will receive a grant worth up to $3,100 to purchase two new water pressure tanks that will help deliver water from the groundwater well at the facility just off North Beale Road near Beale Air Force Base. The current water system only has a single pressure tank that is aged and showing signs of deterioration.
“This museum is a treasure in our community,” said Andy Vasquez, Yuba Water Agency director and a county supervisor, in a press release. “We hope to prevent a failure of the water system with this grant, so that this incredible museum can continue to be a place of history, honor and reflection for the guests who come from all over to visit.”
Lindhurst High School will also receive an education grant for up to $2,500. The funds will be used on an Applied Science class project for juniors and seniors where students will develop a greenhouse water collection and conservation system.
YWA directors approved the grants at their meeting on Tuesday morning.