The Yuba Water Agency was awarded nearly $4.6 million to help carry out a massive forest management project that will benefit over 5,000 acres in the Yuba River watershed.
The water agency was one of 17 recipients of Cal Fire’s Forest Health grants that provide funding for forestland restoration activities. The $46 million worth of grants were made available through California Climate Investments, which is a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars toward achieving the state’s climate change goals.
“This is such great news for our communities at risk of wildfire,” said Randy Fletcher, chair of the Yuba Water Agency board and Yuba County supervisor. “This grant will enable us to get significant work done on the ground, and much of it on private land, to protect our people, our infrastructure and our water.”
As part of the Yuba Foothills Healthy Forests project, federal and private partners will conduct forest management across 5,375 acres of public and private forestlands in the foothills, in various areas around Dobbins, Challenge and Brownsville. Some of the actions planned include fuel reduction and thinning, prescribed fire, pest management, reforestation and biomass utilization.
The project will provide benefits for everything from forest health, climate change resilience and catastrophic fire risk reduction to species composition and improved water yield. It is also expected to benefit hydropower and bioenergy fuels, and local jobs, according to the agency.
Cal Fire announced the grant recipients earlier this week. Other local projects that will benefit from the grant awards include:
–The Colusa County Resource Conservation District was awarded $1.8 million for the Upper Little Stony Post Ranch Fire Restoration project. Through reforestation, biomass removal, pest control and fuels management, the project will help restore the watershed and forest on private lands and complement adjacent projects within Mendocino National Forest aimed at watershed health and habitat restoration.
–The Glenn County Resource Conservation District was awarded nearly $1.4 million for the Mendocino National Forest Fuel Reduction Partnership: Smokey Project. This project will restore and maintain healthy forests and conserve working forests by implementing fuels reduction, fire reintroduction, treatment of degraded areas and conservation of forests to 7,059 acres. A total of 636 acres of mechanical thinning will provide for long-term carbon sequestration.