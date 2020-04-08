The Yuba Water Agency approved about $850,000 to help fund a plan focused on curriculum development for Yuba County schools and to develop a master plan for a water education center.
The funding was approved during a board of directors meeting on Tuesday.
“A couple of years ago, I visited Sonoma Water’s Westside Water Education Center,” said Brent Hastey, vice-chairman of the agency board, in a press release. “I was immediately inspired and realized that we could do something like that here. I am thrilled today to be able to say we’re really going to do this, and to be taking the first major step in making this dream a reality. This will be a priceless asset for the schools, but also for all of Yuba County.”
DLR Group, a firm that specializes in educational facility design, will be in charge of the master planning process for future development of a water education center. The $449,320 contract will result in a clear picture of what the facility will eventually become, inside and out, including an actionable plan to jump-start the building process, renderings of the future facility, an online interactive tool and virtual reality experience, according to a press release. The agency has yet to secure the land for the facility.
“The conceptualization of the Water Education Center is much more than a vision,” said Dr. Francisco Reveles, Yuba County superintendent of schools, in the press release. “It is about investing in our future and a lasting reminder of what is good, and what is possible. Indeed, it is a collective reflection of our dreams as inspired by the beautiful Yuba River.”
The plan also calls for curriculum development to be done locally by hiring Yuba County teachers this summer. The educators will learn how to create lessons that meet Next Generation Science Standards, and then work in small teams to write the curriculum and find opportunities to tie in other educational needs, such as math, engineering, art, technology, writing, social science, history, art and more, according to the press release.
The curriculum would be tested over the course of the 2020-2021 school year and adjusted as needed before the final product is rolled out to all Yuba County schools. The process is estimated to cost $400,000 over approximately a year and a half.
Teachers that are interested in participating in curriculum development will be notified through the schools about an upcoming information session to learn more about how to apply.
For more information, visit www.yubawater.org.