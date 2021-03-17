The Yuba Water Agency announced it would be investing nearly $2 million in grants and matching loans to advance flood risk reduction work and water infrastructure improvements in Yuba County.
As part of its investment, a $400,000 grant and $550,000 loan will go to the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority to help complete the first of two phases of its North Training Wall Project near Hallwood along the lower Yuba River. The funds will be used to reshape the training wall and connect it to higher ground near Daguerre Point Dam, which is expected to reduce flood risk for Marsyville, Hallwood and communities in Reclamation District 10.
The agency is also doing another project nearby known as the Hallwood Side Channel and Floodplain Restoration Project, which includes 157 acres of fish habitat enhancements. To minimize costs, both projects are utilizing a nearby gravel plant operated by Teichert Aggregates to remove debris and sediment from the projects – Teichert is estimated to be providing an in-kind contribution of approximately $72 million through grading and material removal in exchange for the raw materials from the projects.
“Teichert’s partnership has been an extraordinary benefit to this work and shows how successful public-private partnerships can be,” said YWA General Manager Willie Whittlesey in a press release. “This action today is significant because it ensures both projects will continue without delays or cost increases.”
Yuba Water previously granted $1 million for the North Training Wall Project design and temporary repairs. TRLIA plans to leverage the latest funds to try and secure additional grants from the state and federal government to complete construction by the end of the year. Once completed, TRLIA plans to pursue a 100-year level of flood protection certification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Hallwood.
A grant worth more than $350,000 and a matching low-interest loan was also approved recently for the Olivehurst Public Utility District and city of Wheatland to continue water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in south Yuba County, and to protect groundwater quality in the region. The project area, which is within OPUD’s service boundary, does not currently have a potable water distribution system and is primarily served by aging, private septic systems that are prone to failure during high water events.
The new funding will go toward the design of a dual-pipeline from Wheatland to a proposed interconnection near Rancho Road, which is needed to accommodate current demand and Wheatland’s anticipated growth.
“This project will not only safeguard our groundwater resources, it will support economic development in the southern part of the county and attract new businesses and jobs at a time when our region needs it the most,” said Gary Bradford, Yuba Water vice chairman and county supervisor representing south Yuba County, in a press release.