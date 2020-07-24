The Yuba Water Agency has plans to build a secondary spillway at New Bullards Bar Dam to help reduce flood risk in the county.
The original plan for the secondary spillway called for a tunnel design, but agency directors recently opted to move forward with an open-channel design after determining it would be more effective in terms of public safety, cost and overall environmental impact. The overall project is estimated to cost $225 million.
The new plan approved by the board this week will still see the gates of the secondary spillway be 31.5 feet lower than the existing spillway gates to allow for early releases of up to 35,000 cubic feet of water per second before storms arrive to reduce the pressure on the levee system downstream. The current spillway is too high in the dam to release water until after a storm has arrived and begun filling up channels downstream.
“Each high-water event stresses our levees,” said YWA General Manager Willie Whittlesey in a press release. “But by evacuating water sooner, we can reduce the time that the water is high on the levees, which makes the entire levee system more resilient long term.”
Yuba Water will finalize 60 percent of the secondary spillway design and develop a coordinated cost-share funding strategy before returning to the board with an update in 2021.