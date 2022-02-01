The Yuba Water Agency on Tuesday approved a local cost-share grant to help reduce the risks of catastrophic wildfires and improve public safety for communities in the Yuba County foothills.
The grant, approved by Yuba Water’s board of directors, will be utilized by the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council.
The money is meant to help the council be more competitive in its application for a Cal Fire grant that could be worth up to $3.2 million, Yuba Water said in a news release.
The water agency said if the grant is successful, it will be put toward a major project to reduce roadside fuels on approximately 1,000 acres within five eastern Yuba County fire districts.
“Roadsides are the most frequent ignition points for wildfires,” said JoAnna Lessard, Yuba Water project manager, in a statement. “So, this work will not only reduce the risk of wildfire, but also protect evacuation routes in the case of a large fire.”
Yuba Water Board Vice-Chairman and District Five Yuba County Supervisor Randy Fletcher said the proposed project is critical to the residents of the foothills.
“This project is critical to protect rural Yuba County residents, as well as our facilities located in the foothills,” said Fletcher, whose district encompasses the foothills. “It would be great if our grant can leverage millions in state funds to minimize the risk of wildfire in our communities. With the dryness we’re already experiencing and the winds, the potential for wildfire exists right now.”
Yuba Water said if the council is approved for the Cal Fire grant, the funding provided by Yuba Water will be used for project management costs, required surveys and hiring a forester to provide implementation coordination and oversight.