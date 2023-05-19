On Tuesday, the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors approved $3.6 million in community impact grants, which will support efforts to reduce catastrophic flood risk, improve water supply reliability, education and public safety in Yuba County.
The funds were awarded as part of the Agency’s Community Impact Grant and Loan Program, which provides up to $10 million annually to community projects that align with the agency’s mission areas.
“Our agency’s community grant and loan program not only supports local community programs and projects, but it also provides initial funding that allows many of our partners to leverage additional funds through state and federal grant programs,” Vice Chairman Don Blaser said in a statement. “It’s really a win-win for all.”
A total of eight grants and one loan will go toward infrastructure improvements to benefit water supply reliability and water quality, officials said. Over $1 million in grants will help the North Yuba Water District repair aging water storage and conveyance infrastructure to ensure that residents in the foothills have reliable access to water supplies.
These funds will support water meter replacements within the district, a drinking water storage tank improvement project, an engineering analysis for work on a portion of the Forbestown Ditch and flood damage repairs to infrastructure impacted by winter storms, officials said.
In addition, over $415,000 was approved for the Olivehurst Public Utility District for projects to improve water quality and reliability.
Camptonville Community Services District will receive a cash flow loan worth $525,000 to assist with reconstruction of the Campbell Gulch Diversion, a core component of the district’s residential water supply system, officials said.
Yuba Feather Community Services District will also receive $150,000 in funding to install new restrooms at Ponderosa Park in Brownsville, which currently does not have permanent facilities. The new facilities will reduce waste and the potential for water quality impacts, officials said.
In the same motion, the Agency’s Board of Directors approved grants to improve levees and maintenance access for local reclamation districts. Approximately $1 million was approved for Reclamation District 10, which will go toward improvements for two separate sections of levee on the Feather River. An additional $90,000 will be used to resurface 5.3 miles of levee road within the district for improved access for monitoring and maintenance.
In addition, reclamation districts 817 and 2103 received $52,500 and $115,500 respectively to improve levee roads within their districts for better monitoring and maintenance access.
A $19,000 grant for First Five Yuba-Sutter will help support the Growing Up WILD program, which promotes environmental education for young children. Officials said that this grant will expand outdoor education opportunities and wildlife and natural resource conservation with an emphasis on underserved communities, rural areas and the Hispanic community.
In order to help foster public safety, a $250,000 grant was approved for Yuba County to assist with expanding broadband connectivity. Officials said that this expansion will significantly improve emergency response times throughout the county, help with flood event monitoring and reduce agricultural water usage.
To encourage water recreation in a safe environment, Yuba Water awarded a $25,000 grant to the Olivehurst Public Utility District to help cover operational expenses and training for staff at its public pool.
Lastly, the Yuba Water Agency approved three Bill Shaw grants worth $10,000 each for local first responder agencies. The Marysville Fire Department will use the funding to secure a new wildland hose. The Smartsville Fire Protection District will use the grant to purchase new personal protective equipment for its employees and volunteers. The Yuba County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse will use the $10,000 for equipment that is used for search, rescue and recovery efforts.