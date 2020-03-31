The Yuba Water Agency is expanding its inventory of hydroelectric facilities along the Yuba River with the recent purchase of a powerhouse facility from the Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
The water agency purchased the 12-megawatt Narrows No. 1 Powerhouse located along the river below Englebright Dam, along with the associated water conveyance, infrastructure and 23 acres of land, for $507,500. Escrow closed and the sale of the facility from PG&E was finalized on Tuesday.
“We appreciate the partnership we’ve had with PG&E,” said Curt Aikens, general manager of Yuba Water Agency, in a press release. “Our acquisition of the Narrows 1 facility really complements our other hydropower assets, but most of all, it enables our agency to continue to provide reliable flows for salmon and steelhead in the lower Yuba River.”
In addition to Narrows No. 1 Powerhouse, the agency also owns and operates the New Colgate Powerhouse (340 megawatts), the Narrows No. 2 Powerhouse (55 megawatts) and the New Bullards Bar Minimum Instream Flow Powerhouse (150 kilowatts).
The agency and PG&E began negotiations for the powerhouse in December 2017 before reaching an agreement in September 2018. As required, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and California Public Utilities Commission approved the sale.
The Narrows No. 1 Powerhouse was constructed in 1942.