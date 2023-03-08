With a warmer and wet weather system expected to move into the region over the next few days, Yuba Water Agency began releasing water from the New Bullards Bar Dam spillway on Wednesday to minimize any impacts from increased precipitation.
The agency began releasing water at about 9 a.m. and slowly ramped up the release until reaching about 5,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) at about noon, officials said.
“We will be holding there and monitoring. We will stay at 5,000 cfs for now and monitor the storm and the impacts from the storm,” DeDe Cordell, communications manager for Yuba Water, said on Wednesday. “When we have a clearer picture of the storm and the forecast we may increase flows. We are actively monitoring the storm and the snow melt and will adjust accordingly. People can stay up to date on current flows on our website or social media.”
Additional releases may be necessary moving forward should weather conditions require the need to do so.
“The storms that are forecast later this week are expected to be warmer than we’ve recently experienced,” Yuba Water Director of Resource Planning John James said. “We expect significant rainfall to occur in the watershed, as well as the possibility of additional runoff from snowmelt at lower elevations. Because of this and after analyzing the latest forecast data, we decided to proactively begin releasing water ahead of those storms.”
Cordell said the last time water was released from the spillway at New Bullards Bar was in 2019.
“The challenge right now is that the forecast is still a little unclear,” Cordell said. “The other challenge is where exactly the storm will hit and the impact it will have. The other thing that is tricky is that this is a rain on snow event. How much of that rain is going to make its way into streams or the river or how much is going to be absorbed by the snow. We’re trying to monitor that and make real-time decisions.”
Prior to Wednesday’s release, Yuba Water officials said they’ve been able to keep water at New Bullards Bar at the appropriate level for winter – just for power generation. Now, the agency is at the point where there’s too much water expected to go into Bullards and so there is a need to release it to make sure it doesn’t get too full and has enough room for the upcoming storm.
“Absolutely everything we do is to prevent flooding,” Cordell said. “That’s why we exist. We have to keep the water at a certain level in the winter. When we build the ARC Spillway, that will give us a lot more control over releasing water sooner.”
The Atmospheric River Control Spillway, or ARC Spillway, is a second spillway the agency is considering at New Bullards Bar to allow it to have “more flexibility to release water before large, threatening storms hit, while there is still plenty of capacity downstream,” officials previously said. If built, it could cost as much as $200 million to construct.
“With the spillway, when constructed, it’s 31-and-a-half feet lower than the current spillway,” Ryan McNally, Yuba Water’s director of water resources and flood risk reduction, previously said. “That gives us 31-and-a-half feet additional storage in the reservoir to play with to protect. … When we see these storms coming in, it gives us time to release water downstream … to keep water off the levees.”
McNally previously said that keeping water off the levees is key to ensuring that they do not break when flooding occurs. He said reducing the amount of water that can collect next to a levee by two to three feet makes a big difference in how effective a levee can be. He said had something like the ARC Spillway been in place in 1997, the catastrophic flood that affected the region may never have occurred.
“We’re talking about a two- to three-foot reduction which doesn’t seem like a lot. … What difference could that make? Well, it makes a lot of difference because of hydrostatic forces. … We use the analogy of, remember as a kid when you’d swim to the bottom of an 8-foot swimming pool and if you go down 5 feet or so, it’s OK,” McNally previously said. “But when you get down to 7 or 8 feet, it really starts to hurt your ears. Just that difference of a couple feet, the levees experience the same thing. The higher that water is on the levees … that’s what really causes failures. … It’s through these hydrostatic pressures that exert themselves on the sides of the levees. So that’s really what we’re hoping to achieve, is to keep the water down as far as we can on tops of the levees.”
Cordell said Yuba Water considers several different factors in coordination with other agencies to not make the situation worse when releasing water and “minimize impacts to the public.” Officials said that “while these initial water releases aren’t anticipated to cause any adverse impacts, flows on the Yuba River will increase and can change suddenly.”
To stay up-to-date on river conditions, visit the Yuba Water website at yubawater.org.