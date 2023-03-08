With a warmer and wet weather system expected to move into the region over the next few days, Yuba Water Agency began releasing water from the New Bullards Bar Dam spillway on Wednesday to minimize any impacts from increased precipitation. 

The agency began releasing water at about 9 a.m. and slowly ramped up the release until reaching about 5,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) at about noon, officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you