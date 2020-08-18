With an increased demand on the state’s energy supply due to consistent extreme heat, the California Independent System Operator recently began implementing rotating power outages to prevent a total blackout of the state’s power grid.
The Yuba Water Agency announced it would be ramping up its hydroelectric generation along the Yuba River in response, a move that will feed more energy into the state’s power grid for use by utility customers and generate up to an estimated $2 million in additional revenue for the agency.
“We are increasing our generation at Narrows 2 Powerhouse by about 20 megawatts, which equates to enough energy to power about 20,000 homes,” said Willie Whittlesey, general manager of the Yuba Water Agency. “This means there will be increased flows on the Yuba River for approximately 5-10 days.”
The Yuba Water Agency has a handful of hydropower facilities located along the Yuba River. Narrows 2, which is located just downstream from Englebright Dam, has the capacity for up to 55 megawatts of generation. Power generated at the facility is fed to the grid through transmission lines that are connected to a Pacific Gas & Electric substation.
“Hydro generation is a valuable resource and we want to do our part in meeting the state’s energy needs at a time of significant demand,” Whittlesey said. “We want to show everyone in the state the value that hydro brings.”
As part of the effort, the agency plans to release an additional 1,000 cubic feet of water into the Yuba River, from a base flow of 1,640 cubic feet to 2,640 cubic feet of water. The additional releases will see the river’s elevation rise by less than a foot, Whittlesey said.
The agency has the flexibility to increase hydroelectric generation at times of peak energy demand through the Yuba River Accord, which is an agreement between a variety of stakeholders that outlines how to manage the river’s resources in a way that benefits all parties involved. Whittlesey said his team worked with the accord’s stakeholders to ensure the impacts of the temporary additional flows would not pose a significant impact to public safety, recreationists and downstream fisheries.
After the initial announcement that the state grid operator might implement rotating power outages, YWA staff started considering what the agency could do to help meet the increased demand. The plan was already in motion when the director of CalISO sent an email asking if the agency could generate more power.
“This is a proactive measure to meet the energy needs of the state,” he said. “In times like this, it really shows the benefit of hydroelectric generation, not just by Yuba Water but throughout the state. It’s clean, reliable, carbon-free generation that is able to increase and decrease depending on the grid’s demand. So, when we have a situation where there is a decrease in wind or solar, hydroelectric generation will always be there and available.”
The additional funds generated from the effort will be put toward the agency’s mission, Whittlesey said, which includes flood risk reduction, water supply reliability, forest health and water education in Yuba County.
“The flows won’t be substantially increased, but we always want to remind people when recreating along the Yuba River to stay safe and be mindful of their surroundings and flows,” Whittlesey said.