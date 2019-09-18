The Yuba Water Agency approved a $45,000 grant Tuesday to launch a Firewise USA Site Activation Program meant to help reduce the risk of wildfires in the Yuba County foothills.
The program, which will be managed by the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council, is designed to assist rural residents in improving the fire resistance of their homes, properties and community, and to help them complete the necessary requirements to become a certified Firewise USA Site – anywhere from eight to 2,500 residences in a particular location that are formed to improve fire resistance, protect watershed health and reduce negative environmental and water quality impacts that a wildfire can cause.
“This funding will jumpstart a program that we desperately need in order to make significant improvements on the ground in our rural neighborhoods,” said Steve Andrews, coordinator for the Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council, in a press release. “So many of our foothills residents want to put the work in to get their defensible space in order, but they often don’t know exactly how to go about it. This grant will give us the resources to help advise and encourage these folks to work individually and together as neighbors to make a difference.”
The $45,000 in funds will be used for developing fire hazard and risk assessments, geographic information systems mapping, program outreach and training for the defensible space advisors.
Water agency officials approved the funding at their meeting on Tuesday.