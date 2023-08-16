The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) announced on Wednesday that Aaron Zettler-Mann was appointed as the environmental group’s new executive director.
Considered a “significant step in the organization’s ongoing commitment to the preservation and restoration of the Yuba River watershed,” George Olive, SYRCL’s board president, announced the board’s decision after a “rigorous nationwide search.”
According to officials with SYRCL, Zettler-Mann has served as an “instrumental part” of the organization as its watershed science director and interim executive director after the position was vacated by Melinda Booth in February.
Officials said Zettler-Mann has a “wealth of experience, passion, and deep connection” to the community and the Yuba River ecosystem.
“I am elated that our national pursuit for an extraordinary leader verified and led us back to our very own,” Olive said. “Aaron’s exceptional contributions have been evident throughout his tenure, and his selection is a natural progression for SYRCL. His profound understanding of the Yuba River’s ecological intricacies, coupled with his innovative vision, is the perfect combination to lead SYRCL’s next chapter.”
Zettler-Mann first joined SYRCL in March 2020.
“It is a privilege to be named the next executive director of SYRCL and I am grateful for the board’s confidence in me,” Zettler-Mann said. “SYRCL and the Wild & Scenic Film Festival have been a leading force for restoration, inspiration, education, and advocacy for the Yuba River watershed for 40 years. It is an amazing opportunity to be able to contribute to that legacy. I look forward to supporting the incredible work that SYRCL’s staff and volunteers do every day to advance our mission of uniting the community for the restoration and protection of the Yuba River watershed.”
Since joining SYRCL in 2020, Zettler-Mann has quickly made an impact.
“He was promoted to Watershed Science Director in November of 2020. Since then, Aaron has led the Watershed Science Department as it began to deliver on years of effort, completing phase 1 meadow restoration at Van Norden Meadow and salmon restoration at Lower Long Bar,” officials said. “At the same time, Aaron helped with the planning and development of additional conservation projects focused on forest health, aspen restoration, meadow health, salmon recovery, and water quality. The breadth of Aaron’s environmental science background and SYRCL’s work have helped him be an effective advocate across the watershed and in the halls of Sacramento.”
Officials said Zettler-Mann will be formally introduced as executive director during SYRCL’s 26th annual Yuba River Cleanup, scheduled for Sept. 23. For more information, visit www.yubariver.org.