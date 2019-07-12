The Olivehurst-Linda Major Little League softball team hasn’t lost a game yet this season (including postseason) and will look to keep up the good fortune today when they take on East Sacramento at 11 a.m. in the NorCal state tournament.
The road to the state tournament has been one for the ages as Olivehurst-Linda has scored a total of 155 runs while only allowing a total of eight runs.
Here’s a few of the team’s opponents and their scores up to this point:
-Olivehurst-Linda 11, Wheatland 1 (TOC)
-Olivehurst-Linda 10, Wheatland 0 (District title)
-Olivehurst-Linda 8, Chico 0 (Section title)
The winner of the NorCal State championship tournament will head to San Bernardino to play in the Western Regions tournament for a ticket to the World Series.
The first game will be against Alaska on July 20 at noon.