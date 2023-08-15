I want to introduce a new column to the Forum section that will focus mainly on brief answers to either reader questions and concerns or something happening in the community that may be causing confusion or worry. I’m not sure how regular this feature will be, but I’d like to use the space when it seems necessary to respond to something that catches my eye.

The idea to start this column came about because every so often I receive a letter or note that isn’t necessarily marked as a “letter to the editor” or even has a way to respond to the person who contacted me. Such is the case with a physical letter that was waiting for me as I came into the office on Monday morning.

