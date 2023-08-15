I want to introduce a new column to the Forum section that will focus mainly on brief answers to either reader questions and concerns or something happening in the community that may be causing confusion or worry. I’m not sure how regular this feature will be, but I’d like to use the space when it seems necessary to respond to something that catches my eye.
The idea to start this column came about because every so often I receive a letter or note that isn’t necessarily marked as a “letter to the editor” or even has a way to respond to the person who contacted me. Such is the case with a physical letter that was waiting for me as I came into the office on Monday morning.
There is no name, phone number, email or return address listed on the letter. I felt the need to address it publicly because I take my role at the Appeal very seriously and I want to clear up any confusion or misguided criticism that can sometimes bubble up.
The person who wrote this letter claims to be a retired teacher and 48-year subscriber of the Appeal. Here is how the letter reads:
“As a retired teacher, I could not let this bad grammar go unnoticed. I thought that maybe a young inexperienced writer (and product of our poor education system) had made the mistake. I wondered why the editor hadn’t caught it?! BUT – the byline was yours, Mr Summa!!! … If our newspaper can’t be an example of excellent grammar, where can we look for good examples?”
And what was the grave grammatical sin that I supposedly committed?
It was the misuse of a word that was included in a direct quote. I do not change direct quotes. Doing so would be dishonest and immoral. I could have inserted “[sic]” into the quote after the improper use of the word, but I only use that method sparingly and if absolutely necessary. For the most part, I want people’s true voice to come through in the stories we report and I find the use of “[sic]” to be distracting in most cases.
For the majority of my career as a journalist, I have been a copy editor. I am not perfect and I never will be. But, I take a lot of pride in making sure our paper is professionally edited and presented. While the occasional big mistake can and does happen, for the most part, I feel like I have succeeded at the Appeal much like I have at other papers.
There’s something else I want readers to keep in mind. There are only four of us in the editorial department at the Appeal. One person dedicated to sports and a weekly newspaper, two reporters responsible for covering three counties along with other duties, and myself. I don’t want to make excuses for past and future mistakes, but I think readers should keep this in mind if they ever do encounter an error of any sort. Typically, newspapers of the Appeal’s size have at least two to three copy editors – stories will often have at least three or four other sets of eyes looking at them. I am the only one at the Appeal that can do this and it’s on top of everything else I must do – assigning stories for the paper and our other publications, reporting, writing, reading and paginating the paper each day.
This is not meant to be an excuse. I appreciate and welcome constructive criticism. It’s sometimes the only way to get better at what you do. I just want to make sure our readers understand and know that I am doing my best each day to make sure this paper is the best it can possibly be.
Robert Summa is the editor of the Appeal-Democrat. He has had this position with the newspaper since August 2021. He has been a journalist and worked in the media for more than 20 years.