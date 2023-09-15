Did you know that the MJUSD Student Engagement and Leadership Team introduced a community service recognition program last year? 

Student leaders recognized that giving back to the community is their civic responsibility, and they created the Community Impact Award which they will earn through voluntary service to our community. However, hours invested in school activities and projects, time spent in events that count towards class credits or course requirements do not count for this recognition. The mission of the program is clear – qualifying community service activities are voluntary activities that must directly benefit our community. 

