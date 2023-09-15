Did you know that the MJUSD Student Engagement and Leadership Team introduced a community service recognition program last year?
Student leaders recognized that giving back to the community is their civic responsibility, and they created the Community Impact Award which they will earn through voluntary service to our community. However, hours invested in school activities and projects, time spent in events that count towards class credits or course requirements do not count for this recognition. The mission of the program is clear – qualifying community service activities are voluntary activities that must directly benefit our community.
Volunteering presents a tangible way for students to make a positive impact in our community and help organizations accomplish their missions, while also allowing our students to add this as part of their resumes and college applications. Volunteering provides a sense of purpose and community, helps students meet new friends, increase social skills, improve self-esteem, learn valuable skills, investigate future careers, bring fun and happiness into their life, and get out of their comfort zone. Volunteering can also provide a sense of pride and identity. For all of these reasons, MJUSD salutes our student volunteers.
Students who make a substantial contribution to our community will be acknowledged at graduation with a teal cord. This recognition takes place as part of the Senior Awards ceremony at the schools and celebrates students’ heart, soul, and service to the community. Last year, over 55 seniors were recognized with this Teal Cord at graduation. This year we are excited to see large numbers of students being recognized for this service.
If you are a social organization and would like to support our students with community service opportunities, please contact brolufs@mjusd.k12.ca.us.