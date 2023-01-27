Generosity.

It’s something we at the library witness regularly. There are days when we may interact with a few people who are donating the latest best-selling book they’ve purchased. Sometimes a patron will drop off a bag or two of books they’re donating from their personal collection and occasionally we’ll get a pickup truck loaded with books that didn’t make the cut on moving day or during spring cleaning. Many times, the newer books that have been donated end up being added to Sutter County Library’s collection. If not, the Friends of the Library sell them and donate the proceeds to the library. 

