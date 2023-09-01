Did you know that students missing just two days of school each month can significantly impact their ability to succeed in school? This year, MJUSD is going to work hard with families to support our focused call to action on attendance, Commit to 180 days. Banners and reminders will be posted across our schools. The district's attendance committee has identified ways to educate and inform students and families while also working to reward students who consistently come to school. 

Reducing truancy is a critical factor in improving education outcomes. With our focus on wellness support in every school, we can help students more during the day, but we need them in school so we can work with them. 

