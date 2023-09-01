Did you know that students missing just two days of school each month can significantly impact their ability to succeed in school? This year, MJUSD is going to work hard with families to support our focused call to action on attendance, Commit to 180 days. Banners and reminders will be posted across our schools. The district's attendance committee has identified ways to educate and inform students and families while also working to reward students who consistently come to school.
Reducing truancy is a critical factor in improving education outcomes. With our focus on wellness support in every school, we can help students more during the day, but we need them in school so we can work with them.
Essential learning happens daily; if a student is out, they miss these lessons. Students who miss 10% of a school year or 18 days are considered chronically absent. Over 40 years of research has confirmed the impact of school attendance on educational achievement.
– Nationally, only 17% (1 in 6) of the students who were chronically absent in kindergarten and 1st grade read at grade level when they got to third grade.
– By 6th grade, absenteeism is one of three signs that a student may drop out of high school, and by 9th grade, absenteeism is a better predictor of graduation rates than 8th-grade test scores.
– Students are 25% more likely to drop out of High School if they miss 5-9 days a semester.
The most important action adults can support for their child’s future is to establish a pattern of good attendance. Make it important for your student to come to school, support them through these years. Attendance in school sets the stage for success as an adult. If it is a struggle to get your student to school, please contact zpless@mjusd.k12.ca.us so we can be part of the solution.