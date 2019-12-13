If you’ve decided you need an animal in your life, it’s more than likely the beast you should adopt into your family is waiting at one of the local animal shelters.
You may have an image of a perfectly formed purebred dog; or a bumbling, tumbling purebred puppy. But looks are not important. Size is important, depending how big your living quarters are. Type is important (does this dog need to run a lot, or will it worry about details a lot, or will it need special care?).
But looks? Naw. It’s behavior and connection that matters.
You get that dog or cat home and wait a while for everything to mesh and you’ll have the benefit of a being who loves you and greets you happily pretty much no matter what.
Of course, if you’re interested in showing or breeding or want a special breed for a special purpose, like pointing and retrieving, by all means go to a reputable breeder (who isn’t a puppy-mill pusher), and get the dog you need.
But if you are mainly interested in adding some dimension and love to your life, go to the area shelters and look around. There are dogs and cats at all stages of life and with all sorts of personalities. You don’t spend outrageous amounts. And you’re saving an animal’s life.
The Sutter Animal Services Authority is at 200 Garden Highway in Yuba City and the Yuba County Animal Services is at 5245 Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst. Search them out online for hours, fees and information. You can also use the website www.petharbor.com, which allows you to search for pets at area shelters by size, breed, etc. Also, some local pet stores cooperate with shelters and display animals and arrange for adoptions ... if you’re not sure, ask.
One more source: a number of “rescue” organizations exist, which handle assorted breeds of dogs (some include breeds that are mixed). Go to your favorite search engine and type in “heeler rescue” or “Labrador rescue” or darned near any breed and the word “rescue” and you’ll find organizations, some of which are nearby, that could connect you with particular types of pets who need homes.
*
Thumbs Up: Nine cemeteries in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area will host ceremonies today at 9 a.m. as part of the annual Wreaths Across America program. Coordinator Cindy Languel said about 4,000 wreaths were sponsored this year to be placed on the graves of veterans at the following cemeteries: Sutter, Yuba City, Meridian, Live Oak, Sierra View, Colusa, Wheatland, Pleasant Grove and Fairview.
While most participating cemeteries are hosting Wreaths Across America ceremonies today, don’t forget that there’s a special ceremony at noon Sunday at the historic Smartsville church.
*
Inspirational: “Their young shoulders had been fitted with the burden of responsibility for restoring hope, rebuilding bonds and reviving a lost community. Some of them were not old enough to drive, yet were tasked with steering Paradise into a rebirth through weekly town reunions in the concrete bleachers of their ancient home stadium.”
So went the story by Bill Plascke of the Los Angeles Times. We received the piece through the Tribune News Service, and ran the story in the Wednesday, Dec. 11, sports section. Check it out.
It might bring a tear to your eye.
*
Ughs: Courtesy of Karen, a grade school buddy and once the tether ball champion of Paddock Lane Elementary, who now practices her jokes on customers in her Beatrice, Neb., barber shop – Blond man jokes:
– A blond man is in the bathroom and his wife shouts, “Did you find the shampoo?” He answers, “Yes, but I’m not sure what to do .. it’s for dry hair and mine’s all wet.”
– A blond man spots a letter on his doormat: It says on the envelope, “Do Not Bend.” He spends the next two hours trying to figure out how to pick up the letter .
– A blond man shouts frantically into the phone: “My wife is pregnant and her contractions are only two minutes apart!” “Is this her first child?” asks the nurse. “No,” he shouts, “this is her husband!”