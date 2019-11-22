You know how you feel guilty if you catch yourself staring? Staring at someone -- maybe in a large retail store -- who commands attention for some ignoble reason? Staring at some sort of accident or some messed up thing or another; staring at someone’s personal moment or a thing that suddenly plops into public view? Maybe cat videos?
Well what about incessant listening? A lot of us were caught maniacally listening the past week or so to impeachment testimony. A lot of us might have been staring at a TV; but most, it seems, were listening -- whenever we were in our cars or whenever we had the opportunity to play the radio or plug into out smartphones... just like being unable to stop eating potato chips, even though we know they’re too salty and make no nutritional sense at all, we were stuck on listening. Couldn’t stop.
Usually it was a cacophony of one speaker at a time -- someone droning on, someone indignant, someone pretentious, someone snide, someone embarrassed, someone mad, someone in love with him or herself ... all the types of sounds, which if they were things, you’d stare at. You’d be unable to not stare at them, repulsive as they might be.
I found myself getting upset towards the finale -- not about one or the other side winning/losing. But ... for us. Here we all are, listening, watching, reading, obsessed with this national blight.
Sure, this is ludicrous from either side, but monumental. It demands air time and print space and time from our lives.
But is this everything right now? That’s what I was wondering late in the week.
Suddenly, it seemed, when public testimony was over and Friday arrived, when there was no more of the static -- the white noise that possibly contained coded messages to be lodged in our brains ... oh, the quiet Friday was so nice.
Quiet. Don’t forget to have some quiet.
*
Thumbs Up: OK, forget about the quiet for a minute and think about: tubas! If you’ve never caught the Tuba Christmas performance at the Sutter Theatre during the annual Christmas Stroll, plan on catching it this year. They’re great musicians and they play with passion and it’s wonderful ... a band of tubas. We’ll get you some more information as the date nears.
*
Thumbs Up: We haven’t gotten an update lately on how the annual United Way Turkey Drive is going, but we’re sure that it’s being well supported, because this is the type of community that supports such things.
If you haven’t yet made a donation, it’s not too late, but today is the last day for drop-offs.
The event is organized by the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way -- this is the 23rd year. Businesses and individuals donate turkeys, hams, food and cash and all of it is divvied up amongst a number of local food closets and agencies that provide holiday meals around the area. Last year, an estimated 4,000 area residents benefited from the program.
It was reported by the United Way earlier that about one of every five families in our area is “food insecure,” meaning they don’t have enough to eat. That’s families. With kids. Going hungry.
Gather a turkey or ham and other foods, if you like. The last drop-off point is at Golden Valley Auto Body, 727 Sutter Street, Yuba City, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. But you can also give a couple other ways -- check out their website at www.yscunitedway.org for more info.
*
Ugh: A few days before Thanksgiving, a guy in Yuba-Sutter calls his son in New York and tells him, “I’m really sorry to have to break it to you, but your mother and I are getting a divorce. We just can’t live with each other anymore.”
The son is more than a little distraught. He had no idea, he tells his father, and pleads with him to think it over.
The father replies, “Nah ... it’s not going to work out, and I’m sick of talking about this, so will you call your sister in Omaha and tell her?” And he hangs up.
The son frantically calls his sister, who’s equally distraught and exclaims, “Like hell they’re getting divorced! I’ll take care of this.”
So she calls her father and tells him, “You are NOT getting divorced! Don’t you dare to do a single thing until I get there. I’m calling my brother, and we’ll both be there tomorrow. Until then, don’t you dare do a thing about this. Do you hear me?”
She hangs up.
The father turns to his wife and says, “Okay dear, they’re both coming for Thanksgiving ... and they’re paying their own way.”