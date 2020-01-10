You know what present day society needs?
More service clubs.
I don’t know, but there’s probably some limit on just how much service you need for service clubs to keep themselves busy with. But it’s not even that important how busy they keep. The important thing is the effect they seem to have on people. If you complain a lot, they make fun of you; maybe fine you a few bucks. You have to pay if you want to complain -- that is a real service ... because it seems to me there are way too many complainers these days (just to be clear, I’m not complaining about complaining, I’m “commentating”).
It was bad enough before social media. There was always that one guy who wrote letters to the editor about nothing but what was bothering him, which was everything; or the columnist who could not do anything for his credibility by seeing something positive ... only negative ... yadayadayada.
(I have to admit that I’ve throttled back on my dislike for those complaining columnists ... you know the sort ... they only get positive when something negative happens to someone they don’t like. I generally avoid them at all costs, but lately I’ve been picking up that one really negative pundit and reading his stuff in either a whiny, mosquito-y voice or I try to impersonate Walter Brennan and between every paragraph or two I yell, “tarnation” or “horse feathers.” (I’ve been told I should do this silently or go in my room and close the door. Whatever.)
Now days, people use social media to hone their complaining skills. It’s like a competition -- who can be complain-ier? There are people so addicted to dissatisfaction and indignity that if there isn’t anything bad happening, they make up scenarios ... sort of like a complainer’s fire drill.
I went to my club meeting the other day: the Mighty Marysville Kiwanis Club. I know that there are all kinds of political opinions in that bunch: they run from neutral to radical, either way. Doesn’t matter. It was a perfectly good club meeting. No one mentioned politics. The pledge of allegiance, a prayer for good all through the world, a speaker passionate about his cause, then talk about what members are doing for the community, then what are you happy or sad about, a 50/50 drawing, and someone steals the bell from Mary. And back to work.
For most of us, at least when we’re together, person to person, we don’t just crab about everything and call people names and label people we disagree with and look for problems where there really aren’t any. That’s what a service club is good for.
Don’t define yourself by how well you hate something or someone. Join a service club -- mine or the dozen others in Yuba-Sutter. Do some good things. Tease and taunt each other. Support each other. Do some good deeds. Tell some jokes.
Service clubs.
(By the way, I have Mardi Gras Night tickets for sale ... good cause!)
*
Thumbs Up:
We understand from sources that Jim Leonard is not exactly thrilled by the publicity, but we just have to say how proud we are of the community for organizing a fundraiser for this guy, who has made it a big part of his life to cook regularly for people who need a meal.
His insurance isn’t covering all his medical bills and friends are pitching in to help him out. The fundraiser is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Earth Market on Saturday, Jan. 25. The event is put together by his friends at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis, the 4G Foundation and Slice of Respect. Go and buy a gourmet pizza.
*
Thumbs Up: The past few years, we’ve just been happy that the Teegarden House -- the landmark and icon of downtown Yuba City -- has seemingly been kept in fair condition. It’s an incredible visual accent to our lovely downtown.
We can only imagine the challenges of renovating and then maintaining a home built from a kit in 1853. It’s good to know that renovations are about done and it will be open for business as, once again, an events center. We wish the new owner success.
*
Ugh. A friend form the bowling alley supplied me with a list of mystical questions. Here are a few of them:
-- Can you cry under water?
-- Why do the words flammable and inflammable mean the same thing, but active and inactive are opposites?
-- What disease did “cured ham” have?
-- What if something that left you “half dead” happens twice in your lifetime?
-- If Wile E. Coyote had enough money to buy all that ACME stuff, why didn’t he just buy dinner?