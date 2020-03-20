It’s just starting to dawn on a lot of us how huge of a deal this pandemic and the countermeasures we’re taking against it are.
It’s one thing to listen to the press conferences, read the news stories and editorials, and have the best wishes of the officials who have to make tough decisions. But then you’re left standing there ... with time on your hands and a large wad of problems eclipsing all normal thought in your brain.
You must drop many of your usual habits – going out to eat after work on Friday night, going bowling on Thursday night, getting together with your friends to play cards on Saturday night, going to movies, plays, musical events, church. You might miss visiting someone important to you who’s in the hospital or a care facility. Kids are staying home. You may be staying home to work ... if you’re lucky and not like the many who must stay home because they’re no longer employed. Business is down for everyone and there are bound to be furloughs or layoffs.
There’s no March Madness, there’s no NBA ... who knows when baseball will start. Your travel plans may be ruined. Your kids may be unable to come visit you.
Gawd, now I’ve depressed everyone. Sorry.
Just remember, this is what it is for everyone who counts as a normal citizen. We’re all facing a wall of fear. We’ll have to help each other over it as best we can.
Please be mindful. Personal exchanges are going to be rare, but if you are in a place where you may interact – a store, or a line, a family setting, or within earshot of someone in the neighborhood, or driving down the road amidst other drivers – please be thoughtful. Maybe a smile, a wave, an OK sign. And check on your loved ones and your friends and neighbors. If you’re making the trek to a grocery store, see if the retirees next door could use anything.
Whatever act of kindness you can do, it’s going to help.
*
Many of us are going to have a hard time, even if we do squeak by without illness or unemployment, with the isolation. We’re supposed to shelter in our homes and not leave unless it’s for some exempted purpose like working at an essential job or going for food. And we’re supposed to cut off contact, for the most part, with people outside our immediate families.
I had an experience a decade ago. Some serious surgery. I was supposed to stay home for six to eight weeks. But I could go for walks.
Walking, I learned, is a great doctor. The exercise is good, the rhythm of it sort of chips away at your worries, you have a goal you can accomplish – go a mile, go two miles, go three – and feel good about.
And if you are lucky enough to be a dog person, you have a companion you can share the experience with. Back then it was our dog Lola – happy to be outside, happy to be with you, happy to be walking but never pulled on the leash.
Now it’s Vern. Happy to be outside, happy to be wherever you are, happy to be walking but wishes you weren’t so fat and could run a little. Vern keeps me grounded.
*
Double Ugh: In the late 1800s, there was an English town that fell on hard times. For decades its primary industry had been its textile mills. But the mills closed and hundreds of workers were unemployed.
Desperate, the town’s mayor searched for other industries to bring to his town. He found a man in Germany who was looking for someone to take over his thriving hunting dog breeding business. The man had made a fortune raising the animals and now wanted to unload the business so he could retire.
The mayor used his influence to have the mills converted to kennels and all of the dogs transported to his town. Employment skyrocketed and the town prospered once again. Everyone was happy, even though sometimes – especially on the nights with a full moon – the dogs got a little noisy. The howling kept some residents awake, but even they were so glad to have the business that they’d just sigh and tell themselves, “The mills are alive with the hounds of Munich!”