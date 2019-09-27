It’s been one thing after another ... and another ... and another ... I have to confess that I’m a little behind the curve on the Hogs and Hulas event that’s happening today at Sycamore Ranch, but I’m looking forward to it instilling a little good, old commonness into this weird year.
I don’t know all the details, but we’ve been doing this a few years now and it’s likely that there will be most of the craziness that is now normalcy. I’ll be helping with the bar again, I’m told. And, once again during setup for the event, I’ll be looking forward to watching Dennis and Pat put the tiki hut together with clockwork-unlike precision. There will be the usual pit crew preparing roasted pig and other stuff and Nico and the chefs will be whipping up special dishes and salsa-like stuff that will taste superb; and there will probably be some special big cake by Mary.
The boys will be stringing lights around the walnut trees. Everyone will be pressed into duty hauling tables and covering them and decorating them. And we will be organizing the back of the bar to efficiently quench all manner of thirsts.
Yuba-Sutter has a dozen or so big party events ... this is one of them. The band (Power Play) will be hot, the food will be delish, you all take it from there ... As with all the big party events sponsored by service clubs (this one is hosted by the Marysville Kiwanis), the booty collected is quickly turned around into community (mostly having to do with children) support of all sorts.
Drive east on Highway 20 to Sycamore Ranch for the event that runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
*
Thumbs Up: There are some weeks with too many events supporting good causes and you can’t make it to all of them.
Another of the good ones is “Soup’s On!” The event benefits Bridges to Housing. It’s today (Saturday) from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City. The cost of admission ($35) includes a hand-crafted bowl to keep after you’ve used it to feed on delicious soups prepared by area chefs.
Bridges to Housing is one of the organizations at the forefront of helping homeless people move into safe and secure housing in the three-county area.
*
Thumbs Up: A bunch of dedicated people have taken on the annual task of organizing a full slate of events for Pink October. Money raised through the list of events, big and small, goes to the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, which assists local women who are battling female forms of cancer. They’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars since it got started in the late ‘90s.
The dedication to the cause is impressive. Keep an eye on our local news and calendars sections for info on Pink October events.
*
Thumbs Down: Again, anything necessary to prevent deadly and destructive wildfires; but we’re struck by the number of people who questioned the shutoff ... people whose power was turned off, but who didn’t think the weather was all that bad. PGE elects to turn power off, now, to parts of the grid they judge to be susceptible to weather (the red flag variety of extremely dry, hot and windy weather). It’s their go-to mechanism for saving themselves from liability for additional destruction ... and for our safety, admittedly.
Part of the problem we have in this area with judgments based on weather is variability within a short distance. It can be slightly cloudy, warm and slightly breezy down here, and there can be high winds blowing hot, dry air a thousand or so feet uphill.
We’ll give PGE credit ... as long as there’s proof that they really are hardening the grid and cleaning out underlying brush, as they should have been doing now for years.
*
Ugh: The nurse tells the doctor: “There’s a guy in the waiting room who thinks he’s invisible ... what should I do?”
The doctor says: “Tell him I can’t see him today.”